PHIPPSBURG – Karen M. Maguire, 63, of Parker Head Road died Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at her residence.

She was born in Bogota, Columbia, on Sept. 25, 1959, a daughter of John H. and Delores S. Maguire.

Karen graduated from Wiscasset High School in 1977 and from the University of Southern Maine with a degree in social work. She was a seamstress at LL Bean in Freeport, a waitress at New Meadows Inn, and most recently provided Home Healthcare.

Karen was the ultimate Girl Scout. She was always prepared to help wherever she was needed. She repeatedly provided end-of-life care for those she loved. She looked for and found the good in people.

She loved Popham Beach, walking dogs, keeping up with her family, and her friends in Phippsburg. She was a member of the Popham Circle.

She is survived by her brother, Sean Maguire and his wife Pat of Wiscasset, one sister, Lisa Maguire of Alexandria, Virginia, two nephews, one grandniece and one grandnephew. The family will miss her endless discussions of the issues of the day and their effects on people she knew.

Visiting hours will be held from 2-4 p.m., on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath.

Condolences may be made online at http://www.Daiglefuneralhome.com.

