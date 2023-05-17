After a three-year pandemic hiatus, Maine State Music Theatre, the state’s leading professional company known for “Bringing Broadway to Brunswick,” returns to the Leura Hill Eastman Performing Arts Center (on the campus of Fryeburg Academy), on Friday, June 2, with the musical revue “MSMT Sings the Best of Broadway.”

The 7 p.m. performance will celebrate the work of some of musical theatre’s greatest composers and lyricists, from Irving Berlin and Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II and Andrew Lloyd Webber, along with many more songs from the past 130 years.

MSMT, which launches its 64th season this summer, will involve students from Fryeburg Academy in the entire process of mounting a professional touring show, opening the setup, technical and dress rehearsals to the students as a learning experience.

“We are delighted to be able to return to Fryeburg and look forward to working with the Academy and the LHE/PAC staff to create a memorable experience,” said MSMT Artistic Director Curt Dale Clark. “This Fryeburg visit represents another step in MSMT’s plan to reach out to new and diverse audiences across the region and entertain and engage them in the magic of live theatre.”

Directed and choreographed by Clark, the revue features MSMT singers Colin Flanagan, Jasmine Gillenwaters, Jalen Kirkman, Elijah Koch, Chelsea Peña, Camila V. Romero, Albert Sterner and Cari Walton. This cast of eight, who were chosen from over 2,000 auditioners, makes this production a tribute to America’s unique art form: the Broadway musical.

Evening performance tickets are $35 for adults, $25 for seniors and $10 for students. Tickets may be purchased online at fryeburgacademy.org or by calling (207) 544-9066.

