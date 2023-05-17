The Highlands in Topsham recently received the U.S. News & World Report Best Assisted Living and Best Memory Care awards. This ranking is determined by a resident and family survey of various aspects of senior living and senior care that matter most. According to the U.S. News & World Report, “Communities that were rated highly in each of these senior living types were named Best Senior Living communities.” Over 3,450 senior living communities participated in this survey and only 1,668 were recognized as the best.

“We are honored to receive this recognition coming from resident and family reviews,” said Chelsie Mitchell, executive director of The Highlands. “Thank you to our amazing associates who provide the best support and continue to go above and beyond for all of our residents.”

The Highlands is an independent-living, assisted-living and memory-care community. With all the comforts of home, The Highlands offers superior care and life enrichment activities that help each resident live life to its fullest. The Highlands provides countless opportunities to connect with others, explore interests, and pursue a healthy lifestyle, providing more than senior living but a way of life. For more information, visit highlandsrc.com.

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives and communities.

