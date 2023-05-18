After installing solar panel in 2021, The Neighborhood United Church of Christ in Bath is now turning its attention to what lies under its feet — the barren asphalt parking lot that surrounds the building. The asphalt will soon be removed, and a native landscape planted in its place. As the garden project gets underway, The Neighborhood’s congregation is inviting members of the wider community to join in its creation.

Soil maps have been obtained, which help inform what may once have grown in the area around the church building. John Mosher, the congregation’s resident archeologist, has researched the history of the land on which the garden will be planted and is undertaking several small archeological digs on the property to discover what lies underneath the asphalt. The public is invited to observe the second dig on Saturday morning, May 20, as part of Bath’s “Spring into Summer!” day.

The native garden was recently approved by the Bath Planning Board and welcomed by Main Street Bath and will be open to the wider community for exploration or simply relaxation. As yet unnamed, The Neighborhood’s rewilding effort is to provide a place where visitors can come to learn more about growing native species in their own yards or simply explore or relax in a lively little patch of nature right next to the intersections of Washington and Centre streets.

Water for the garden will be collected off of the building’s roof. The garden itself will be divided into three sections, one a woodland environment, one a wetland environment and one a sunny meadow along the adjacent railroad right of way, which will serve as a connection to other natural areas along the tracks. Living fences and garden walls will enhance the space around the building, and welcoming and informational signage will greet visitors.

Funding for the project has come from The Neighborhood’s sale of a wooded property to Bath Housing. This land will be protected forever by a conservation easement generously drafted by the Kennebec Estuary Land Trust. The purchase of the property will enable Bath Housing to build more badly needed affordable housing units on the adjacent property, which delights the members of the church.

If you are interested in volunteering with the garden, contact garden team member Sam Saltonstall at (207) 838-9843.

