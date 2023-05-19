BRUNSWICK – Marion Etta (Pulsifer) Crosson, 82, of Georgetown and Brunswick, passed away on Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

Marion was born on October 10, 1940, to Harold Pulsifer and Ada (Pulsifer) Keene in Lewiston. She graduated from Leavitt Area High School in 1958, and then from Central Maine Beauty School in Augusta.

She was a hairdresser, dairy farmer, and in 1964 she became the mother of Jeffrey. Marion dedicated the rest of her life to caring for Jeff’s needs.

A woman of many talents, Marion spent much of her time working in her gardens and on crafts. She quilted, painted, made ceramics, and even helped her husband, Louis, build a beautiful log cabin home in Georgetown.

Besides her parents, Marion was predeceased by her husband, Louis, her son, Jeffrey, and her brothers Harold Pulsifer and Donald Pulsifer.

She is survived by her sisters, Isabel Bachelder and Jean Glazier; her sister-in-law, Elaine LeBlond; stepsons Neal (Rebecca) Crosson and their children, Curtis (Cyndy) Crosson and their children; and several nieces and nephews. Marion will be especially missed by her dear friends Kathy and Ryan Jennings.

Marion’s Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 21, 2023, at Knowlton & Hewins Funeral Home 1 Church Street, Augusta. Interment for both Marion and Jeffrey will take place at Mountainside Cemetery, Georgetown, at 11 a.m. Monday, May 22, 2023.

Arrangements are in the care of the Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, 1 Church Street, Augusta where condolences and memories may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the funeral home website by visiting http://www.khrfuneralhomes.com.