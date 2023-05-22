The Brunswick Parks and Recreation Department announced a change to the Recreation Center’s traditional summer hours in response to the new fitness spaces opened this past year. Beginning Sunday, May 28, the new summer hours will take effect: open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, closed Sunday.

“With the new fitness spaces opening this past November, Parks and Rec staff knew being closed all weekend long during the summer months was not going to work for our users,” said Sabrina Best, deputy director of Parks and Recreation. “We were able to adjust and add Saturday access but will be closed on Sundays this summer.”

Summer hours will run through Labor Day and then transition back to normal hours.

To find out more information on Brunswick Parks and Recreation and the Recreation Center, visit brunswickme.org under the Parks and Recreation section, call 725-6656 or email [email protected]

