Casco Bay Wealth Advisors in Brunswick recently announced two new hires to its team.

Amanda Spaulding has joined the firm as a client service assistant. She was previously employed in the banking industry.

“Amanda brings extensive financial and administrative experience to our firm. She is a welcome addition to our team,” said Leslie Couper, certified financial planner at Casco Bay Wealth Advisors.

Alexander Mills has joined the firm as a financial advisor. He was previously employed with Baystate Financial. Mills builds personalized financial strategies to help clients reach their financial goals.

Casco Bay Wealth Advisors is a locally owned wealth management firm with office locations in Auburn, Brunswick, Falmouth and Lovell.

