YARMOUTH — Drea Rideout had a double and grand slam and finished with seven RBIs, pitched four innings with seven strikeouts and led Yarmouth to a 17-4 softball win over Freeport on Monday.

Julia Lawwill added a pair of base hits for Yarmouth (5-7).

Vanessa St. Pierre had a double for Freeport (2-11).

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 13, LISBON 10: The Falcons (3-11) fended off the Greyhounds (3-9) in a high-scoring matchup in Rumford.

Brooke Brown’s two-run triple in the fifth was the feather in the Falcons’ cap. Brown had three RBIs in total, matching Madisyn McLean for the team lead. Maisy Chase drove in two runs, and she also pitched six innings of relief, striking out eight.

Elle Burkhardt, Maria Levesque, Ava Kottman and Alivia Field each had two hits for Lisbon, who took a 6-1 lead in the top of the second thanks to a six-run frame. The Greyhounds scored four more in the top of the fifth to draw within 11-10. Levesque drove in three runs, and Burkhardt, Amelia Harvey and Marina Davis drove in two apiece.

TELSTAR 21, WISCASSET/BOOTHBAY 0: Vivienne Charette threw a no-hitter and the Rebels (4-8) used an 11-run first inning to put away Wiscasset/Boothbay (0-12) in five innings in Bethel.

Charette had two of Telstar’s seven hits at the plate, and in the circle she worked around four walks and struck out one batter.

Karen Marshall and Bella Bennett drove in three runs, and Olivia Seames, Morgan Zetts, Maylyn Hastings, Cadence Campbell and Charette each collected two RBIs. Zetts’ double was the lone extra-base hit for the Rebels.

BASEBALL

YARMOUTH 10, FREEPORT 1: An eight-run sixth inning broke open a close game and propelled Yarmouth (10-2) to its ninth consecutive victory, 10-1, over visiting Freeport (7-6) Monday.

David Swift doubled twice, scored two runs and drove in a pair, Andrew Cheever added three hits and Liam Hickey allowed just one unearned run in six innings.

The Falcons (7-6) only gave up one earned run, but were doomed by five errors. Aaron Converse had a pair of hits, including a double.

LISBON 9, MOUNTAIN VALLEY 7: The Greyhounds (9-3) took the lead with a three-run fourth inning and held on to defeat the pesky Falcons (3-9) in Rumford. Lisbon shortstop Levi Tibbetts led all hitters with three hits. He also drove in three runs. Cody Osmond and Jacoby Tuplin each added a double and a single, and Jack Ramich had a pair of singles. Tibbetts, Osmond and Jimmy Fitzsimmons scored two runs apiece. Osmond pitched 3 2/3 innings of relief to earn the win for the Greyhounds. He struck out four batters. Fitzsimmons started and fanned six. Brayden Decato got the final out to notch a save. Mountain Valley starter Tyler Warren struck out eight in four innings. Seneca Jones led the Falcons with two hits, and Jake New drove in two runs.

