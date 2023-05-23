BRUNSWICK – Scott Steven Fickett, 64, of Brunswick, passed away peacefully at his beloved home on May 17, 2023, from cancer.

Scott grew up in Bowdoinham and graduated from Mt. Ararat High School in 1977. In the 80’s Scott moved to southern California to enjoy the sun and warm beaches. Missing his family, New England, and his beloved seafood, he returned to Maine and lived in Augusta before finally settling in Brunswick.

Whether it be motorcycling, skiing, skydiving or bungee jumping Scott was always looking for the next adventure. His wry sense of humor would always illicit a laugh from all around.

He worked as a Project Manager at Favreau Electric for 20+ years up until he was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year.

He was predeceased by his parents Clarence and Joan Fickett and is survived by his siblings, Michael Fickett of Westbrook, Todd Fickett of Ft. Mill, S.C., and Teri Fickett Billingsley of Fleming Island, Fla.; seven nieces and nephews; and three great nieces and nephews.

There are no visiting hours. There will be a private celebration of life at a later date.

Arrangements are by Stetson’s Funeral Home, 12 Federal St., Brunswick, where condolences, memories and photos may be shared at http://www.stetsonsfuneralhome.com

