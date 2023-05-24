BRUNSWICK — Caitlin Seitz doesn’t necessarily call it a chip on her shoulder. She admits, though, that she’s used to being overlooked.

On the travel circuit and even in high school, the Brunswick softball team’s sophomore pitcher was frequently told she wasn’t good enough. It’s a subject that’s made performances like the one she gave Wednesday in a 2-0 win over Messalonskee all the sweeter.

“It wasn’t just (in travel ball); I’ve been told that here in high school, too,” Seitz said. “I just feel like I’ve always had to prove myself to everyone, and I feel like I’ve been doing that a lot this high school season.”

Seitz proved plenty in this game, striking out 10 in a one-hit performance that saw her retire the last 16 batters she faced. She outdueled Messalonskee’s Morgan Wills, who struck out 12 but could not get the needed help at the plate as the Dragons picked up a key win.

Seitz was impressive early for Brunswick, striking out two in the second inning and posting one-two-three third and fourth innings after a Lexi Bayne single in the first. Yet Wills was just as impressive for Messalonskee (9-4) as she fanned six batters over the first three frames to keep the game scoreless.

“She’s a good pitcher, so I knew I had to step my game up, too,” Seitz said. “I was definitely doing a good job of locating. I don’t think I threw too many pitches right down the middle; I was working them in and out and keeping them off balance. I threw a few changeups in there.”

Advertisement

In the bottom of the fourth, Brunswick (8-5) would get to Wills. After Sophia Morin reached on an error with one out, Ellie Sullivan hit a triple to right to bring in the game’s first run. Sullivan then came across with the second run one batter leader as she scored on a Gabby Swain sacrifice.

“What our plan was was to keep (Wills) low, and for the most part our girls are disciplined,” said Brunswick head coach Hugh Dwyer. “There were a few strikeouts they called high, but we didn’t want to swing at those because you can’t hit Morgan that way. The girls did a great job of executing that.”

Seitz handled it the rest of the way. Forcing a number of foul-outs, she navigated one-two-three innings in the fifth and sixth to bring Brunswick within three outs of victory. Then, she struck out Bayne, Wills and Payton Alexander to close out the game and give the Dragons a key victory amidst a daunting portion of their schedule.

After a 5-0 start, Brunswick entered Wednesday having dropped five of their last seven games. This one against Messalonskee was sandwiched between losses Friday and Monday against Brewer and Morse, respectively, and upcoming games this weekend against strong Skowhegan and Lake Region squads.

“We’ve dealt with injuries, and we’ve dealt with injuries, but I like the Bill Belichick quote where you coach the players who are there, and that’s what we’ve done,” Dwyer said. “We know we’ve got a lot of fight and a lot of character with this group, and today showed that.”

It’s a win that will go a long way in the Heal points with Messalonskee having entered the day as the No. 1 team in Class A North. The loss snapped a nine-game winning streak for the Eagles, who hadn’t lost since losing to Brewer, Skowhegan and Gardiner by a combined five runs to open the season.

“The bats just weren’t there for us today,” said Messalonskee head coach Samantha Tunningley. “That happens sometimes, and you just have to hold your heads up and move on to the next game. … We know we can beat every team in our league, even if we haven’t yet.”

Brunswick has to be feeling something similar after Wednesday. The Dragons now have a second signature win in addition to an early-season triumph over York, and with Seitz in the circle, the team has an excellent chance to pick up another key victory or two entering the postseason

“It’s really important that we can go into that Skowhegan game Friday with a lot more confidence and knowing we can play at a higher level,” Seitz said. “We talked about playing with energy this week, and we’ve been doing that and keeping it consistent.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: