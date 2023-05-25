BRUNSWICK— Brunswick High School senior Sophia Morin has plenty going on these days.

Aside from preparing for graduation, she is also preparing for the end of what has been a standout high school athletic career.

Morin competes in both softball and outdoor track and field for the Dragons. Morin picked up the javelin during the coronavirus pandemic and found quick success.

“My mom suggested since it was the pandemic and some (softball) games will be cancelled, I ought to try javelin,” said Morin, who will continue her education in the fall at Saint Anselm College in Goffstown, New Hampshire. “I have a lot of friends who throw so they were able to teach me and work with me. I was able to pick up things fast by just watching them over and over again.”

Morin said she has played soccer, basketball and softball for as long as she can remember. She’s experienced individual and team success along the way at all levels, but it was the spring of her sophomore year when track and field entered the mix.

At her first meet in spring 2021, she had no idea how her throws would fare compared to other athletes.

“My first throw was at Maranacook and I threw somewhere between 95-100 feet and I asked them if that was good and they were like, ‘Soph, you just qualified for states,” said Morin, who would go on to finish third in the event at the Class A championships later that spring.

Playing two sports at the same time can pose challenges, but Morin said she has seen the benefits of playing both at the same time.

“I feel like it really helps me with softball and my arm strength, especially in the outfield, that high throw from centerfield opening up the arms and then throwing it, that transferred over really well,” said Morin.

This past week, the senior first baseman had to step in at catcher after their regular starter, Sophia’s sister Lexi, went down with a season-ending injury. Sophia Morin last caught in 2021.

“I told coach at the beginning of the season I was willing to play whereever we needed. I came into the season expecting to play catcher, but then my sister showed a lot of work and did a really good job,” said Morin.

Brunswick softball coach Hugh Dwyer said Sophia Morin’s versatility is one of her strengths.

“Sophia stepped in to replace (Lexi) without a hitch,” he said. “She’s an amazing competitor by any standard. Her enthusiasm, knowledge of the game, and sense of responsibility to her teammates are extraordinary. She often acts as a coach with her advice to less experienced players.”

Last season, Sophia Morin hit .451 with 25 RBIs on the softball team, earning second-team all-conference honors along the way. The then-junior then won the Class A title in the javelin with a school-record throw of 119-10. She finished fourth at New Englands, with a throw of 119-7.

When Morin started visiting colleges, she was looking for ones that appealed to her academically, but also where should play softball.

Plans changed after she picked up the javelin.

“I had just placed third at states and was getting letters from a bunch of colleges from all over the country,” Morin said.

St. Anselm, a Division II school that competes in the New England-10 conference, is building a track and field program. A new track and field facility is under construction and beginning in 2024, St. Anselm will start competing as a team.

“I love St. A’s so I reached out to the coach and he looked me up and e-mailed me back. We had some good conversations and the next thing I knew I was being offered a scholarship for track,” said Morin. “It’s a partial scholarship. It’s a brand new program so they don’t offer full scholarships yet. … I am doing track in college. This will probably be the end of my softball career. It would be too hard to do two varsity sports so I will probably do intramural.”

Softball isn’t done just yet though. With a week remaining in the regular season, the Dragons are positioned for another postseason appearance in Class A North.

Through 11 games, Morin was hitting .514 with six doubles, two homers and 10 RBIs. She has a .581 on-base percentage and has walked six times and scored 10 runs.

The Dragons, who edged Messalonkee 2-0 on Wednesday, travel to Skowhegan on Friday, then host Lake Region on Saturday. Brunswick closes out the regular season at Mt. Ararat on May 30. Meanwhile, the Class A track and field championship meet is set for June 3 at Mt. Ararat High School.

“I just need to throw and do all of the things I need to do to be successful,” said Morin. “Stretching, working on fundamental things, getting the arc down, figuring out which location, steps, the grip, everything.”

