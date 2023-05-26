LISBON — Amelia Harvey’s strong pitching helped Lisbon pull off the 6-1 upset over Winthrop in softball action Friday.

Harvey held Winthrop to two hits in seven innings. Ava Kottman came up big at the plate for Lisbon (4-10), belting a double and two singles, while Aubrianna Bright added a double. Brooke Norman drove in two runs, and Kottman, Harvey and Maria Levesque each knocked in one.

Julia Letourneau hit a double for one of Winthrop’s two hits. Ramblers (7-8) pitcher Lauryn Wood allowed five hits.

SKOWHEGAN 1, BRUNSWICK 0: Natalie Gilman belted a two-out RBI single in the bottom of the sixth inning to lift the River Hawks to the win in Skowhegan.

Lillian Noyes earned the win in the circle, allowing two hits while striking out seven and walking one for the River Hawks (14-1).

Ellie Sullivan took the loss for the Dragons (8-6).

BASEBALL

SKOWHEGAN 12, BRUNSWICK 2, 5 innings: The River Hawks scored seven runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to close out the win in Skowhegan.

Brendan Dunlap had a triple, three doubles, four RBIs and scored three runs to lead the Skowhegan (10-5) offense. Tyler Annis added a double, a single and scored three runs while Cooper Bardwell chipped in two singles with an RBI and run scored.

Trevor Gerrish had a double for Brunswick (4-10) while Henry Blood had a single.

LISBON 7, WINTHROP 1: Levi Tibbetts took a shutout into the sixth inning and the Greyhounds used a four-run first inning to earn the win in Lisbon.

Tibbetts allowed just two hits in 5 1/3 innings, to go along with six strikeouts and five walks for Lisbon (10-4). Jimmy Fitzsimmons came on in relief and kept the shutout going into the seventh, when Winthrop scored its lone run. Fitzsimmons gave up two hits while striking out three.

Tibbetts and Fitzsimmons had the lone hits for the Greyhounds, who took advantage of 11 walks and six errors from the Ramblers (9-6). Aiden Parker, Jack Ramich and Cody Osmond each walked twice and Jacoby Tuplin drove in two runs without recording a hit.

Braden Stubbert had three of Winthrop’s four hits. Carter Collin had the other hit and drove in the Ramblers’ run.

