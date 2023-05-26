Following the success of last year’s spectacle “Caravan of Dreams,” Ziggurat Theatre Ensemble will present a world premiere fantasy for all ages, “The Sand Princess,” set within the captivating landscape of the Desert of Maine in Freeport. It opens at 6 p.m. on June 3 and runs Saturdays and Sundays at 6 p.m. through June 25.

“The Sand Princess,” written and directed by Stephen Legawiec, blends high drama and low comedy as a clever scoundrel threatens the future of an empire in the sand. The show contains magic, masked creatures and evocative music performed live. The show is produced in conjunction with the Desert of Maine Center for Arts & Ecology.

“We are thrilled to once again create original, outdoor theater against the backdrop of the spectacular Desert of Maine,” Legawiec said in a prepared release. “Last year, many of our audience remarked how the desert itself was like a character in the play.”

Mela Heestand, executive director of the Desert of Maine Center for Arts & Ecology, called last year’s event “the highlight of our summer 2022 arts series.”

The ensemble of Maine-based actors includes Mel Angelo, Campbell “Cami” Gibson, Emily Grotz, Dana Legawiec, Dashiell Legawiec, Lyra Legawiec, Rita Micklus, Kathleen Nation, Nate Stephenson and Madelyn Sweet. The show’s original music is by Dashiell Legawiec. Movement director is Dana Legawiec. Costumes are by Anne Collins and Robert Velasquez. Masks are by Beckie Kravetz.

This is an outdoor show only in the Desert of Maine, 95 Desert Road. Audience members are welcome to bring their own chairs or bring a blanket to sit in the sand. There is on-site parking and the venue is wheelchair accessible. If rain is forecast, check ziggurattheatre.org for cancellations.

Tickets are $25 for general admission; $20 for seniors, students and veterans; and $5 for youth age 17 and under.

