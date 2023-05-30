KENNEBUNKPORT – Lawrence Allen McKay, born Nov. 28, 1933, passed away peacefully on Thursday Dec. 22, 2022.

Lawrence was born in Bar Harbor where he grew up and attended Bar Harbor High School. While there he was involved in sports playing on the basketball team. He was happily married to Gloria Allen (they shared the same middle name) Fraser of Lynn Mass. for 59 years. Together they had three children, Scott Mckay of Kennebunkport, Catherine Caouette of Windham and her husband Pierre Caouette and Steven McKay and his wife Bonnie McKay of Woolwich. He also had two grandchildren Thomas Truscott Jr and Edie McKay.

Larry went to University of Maine and graduated with a BS in Business. He worked for Liberty Mutual Insurance Company for 37 years working his way up to claims manager. At various times and in his retirement, he sold real estate.

﻿Larry was known for his outgoing and fun personality. He loved talking to people he met and was always known to make sure he told them he was from Bar Harbor of which he was very proud. He returned to Bar Harbor most summers to enjoy the family’s cottage at Hadley Point with his brothers and their families. He also loved the ocean and sailing. He had many boats over the years from a Hunter sailboat to a luxury tugboat and his last boat was a remolded lobster boat where you could find him many summer days moored on the Kennebunk River in Kennebunkport, Maine reading his paper. Besides boating Larry loved to ski serving on the National Ski Patrol and serving in the military in Colorado in the 10th Mountain Division. He also loved to watch his New England sports teams routing for the Patriots and the Red Sox.

﻿He was predeceased by his parents Ambrose and Stella McKay; brothers Charles McKay, Joseph Mckay, Robert McKay, his sister Jean Swaze and his beautiful wife Gloria McKay.

﻿Lawrence is survived by his three children Scott McKay, Catherine and her husband Pierre Caouette and Steven and his wife Bonnie McKay; two grandchildren Thomas Truscott Jr. and Edie McKay; two brothers Bernard McKay and his wife Estelle, James Mckay and his wife Ruth, his sister-in-law Judith Sweeney and her husband Peter, David Fraser and his wife Millie and Donald Fraser; and many nieces and nephews that he loved.

﻿A mass will be held July 8, 2023 at St. Martha’s Catholic Church Kennebunk Maine at 11 a.m.

Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com.

In lieu of flowers

the family asks that donations be made to:

Alzheimer’s Association

(www.alz.org) or:

American Diabetes Foundation

(www.diabetes.org)