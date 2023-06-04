When Debora King was named executive director of the Brunswick Downtown Association in 2012, there were vacant storefronts downtown and some of the historic brick buildings lining Maine Street were weathered.

Today, downtown Brunswick is thriving — there’s nearly 100% occupancy and building façades have been restored, which officials say is due in part to King’s efforts.

“She’s been a tremendous asset for the town,” said Sally Costello, the town’s director of economic and community development.

King is retiring this month; she’s moving to Idaho with her husband to be closer to her children.

“It’s been wonderful,” King said of her tenure. “I always wanted to work in the community where I lived.”

She said she’s proud of several initiatives, including helping secure grants from the Brunswick Development Corporation to restore the façades of buildings and adding the Brunswick Commercial Historic District to the National Register of Historic Places, which allows building owners to access tax credits for improvements.

“It made a lot of people look at their building and say, ‘What can I do to make it better?'” said association board member Dee Perry.

Costello said the tax credits could be used for projects like the old Central Fire Station.

“It brings so much credibility to the downtown,” she said of the national register designation.

The nonprofit association has about 350 members, a 35% increase from when King started.

“She helped us grow,” Perry said. “Deb was our biggest cheerleader.”

The association organizes about 25 events a year, including the Music on the Mall summer concert series, the Brunswick Outdoor Arts Festival and the holiday tree lighting.

“She was always very resourceful in raising funds and promoting our many events,” Perry said.

King said she’s also proud of expanding the holiday tree-lighting decorations.

“We’ve put a lot of money, time and effort into making our downtown look fabulous during the holiday season,” she said.

Another recent initiative is a buy local gift card that can be used at 63 businesses in town.

Tom Farrell, director of the Parks and Recreation Department, said King supported town events like the annual Halloween parade by encouraging downtown business to decorate their storefronts.

“Deb’s community activism to bring people downtown was a strong suit of hers,” Farrell said. “She worked very hard on behalf of the community. … She’s going to be challenging to replace.”

“We’re going to miss her leadership and her go-get-’em attitude,” Costello said. “She’s going to leave an impressive legacy.”

King’s last day is June 23. The association is searching for her replacement; the job’s salary range is $67,000-$77,000.

The Town Council will recognize King for her work at its meeting Monday.

