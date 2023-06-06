BOWDOIN – Melinda Margaret Laverty (Stitham), 70, of Bowdoin, passed away peacefully on June 1, 2023, at her home with loved ones. Born to Rosa (Knight) and Harold Stitham, Melinda was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to many. In accordance with her wishes, she has chosen cremation as her final physical tribute.

Melinda was predeceased by her parents, her cherished Uncle Lawrence Knight, and her dear sister, Deborah Molanson (Stitham). She is survived by her sister Sarah Stitham, her devoted husband of 32 years, Richard Laverty, and their united family of children: Tina, Jason, Maryjane, Joseph, Tommy, Brad, Melissa, Deanna, Tiffany, and Rick. She was a proud grandmother to 15 grandchildren, each of whom brought immense joy to her life.

For 25 years, Melinda served as a delivery carrier for the Brunswick Times Record. Her dedicated service and friendly demeanor made her a beloved figure in the community. Her smile was known to brighten even the rainiest of Maine mornings, and she was deeply appreciated by all those fortunate enough to cross her path.

In her later years, Melinda found fulfillment in caring for her beloved farm animals. Raising goats, sheep, and chickens was more than just a hobby for Melinda; it was a passion that showcased her nurturing nature. Each of her animals was treated with the love and care of a child, reflecting her boundless capacity for compassion.

Melinda’s legacy is one of love, dedication, and the simple joy she found in her daily life. Her warmth, kindness, and nurturing spirit touched the lives of all who knew her. She will be deeply missed, but her love will continue to inspire those she leaves behind.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to a local animal rescue in Melinda’s name. This would be a fitting tribute to a woman who loved and cared for all creatures, both big and small.