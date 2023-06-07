The Midcoast Symphony Orchestra will team up with Maine disco/funk tribute group Motor Booty Affair in concert at 7 p.m. on June 10 at the Franco Center in Lewiston, and 2:30 p.m. June 11 at the Orion Performing Arts Center in Topsham.

“Classical Night Fever,” the popular ’70s disco symphony pops tribute show, has been touring nationally and receiving rave reviews since its inception in 2013. Much of the original ’70s disco music featured full orchestration. This show marries the sounds of an orchestra with disco hits by Donna Summer, the Bee Gees, Barry White, the Village People, Chic, and more. The show even incorporates some orchestra-only pieces, showcasing the MSO with ’70s TV and movie theme medleys.

Motor Booty Affair has performed this show alongside some of the Northeast’s top orchestras, including Portland Symphony Orchestra, Bangor Symphony Orchestra, Hartford Symphony and Maine Pro Musica Orchestra, as well as with orchestras in Knoxville, Asheville, Las Cruces and elsewhere.

The MSO will be led by guest conductor Janna Hymes of Camden.

“I am excited to work with Motor Booty Affair and the MSO again. I have had the great pleasure of working with the band on more than one occasion,” Hymes said. “They are fantastic musicians, great people, and the playlist is sensational. This is a concert everyone will enjoy so bring your friends and family and prepare for an experience like no other!”

Hymes, who returns to the MSO podium just for these special shows, is artistic director for the Carmel Symphony Orchestra in Carmel, Indiana, and the Verde Valley Sinfonietta in Sedona, Arizona.

Concert and ticket information is at MidcoastSymphony.org. All tickets are reserved seating: $27 in advance, $35 at the door. There are no special children and college student prices for these shows. Audiences are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance at MidcoastSymphony.org or by calling the box office at (207) 481-0790.

Midcoast Symphony Orchestra is a community orchestra founded in 1990. Started as a chamber orchestra, there are now more than 80 members. Under the baton of Rohan Smith, the orchestra brings top-notch performances to the Orion Center in Topsham and the Franco Center in Lewiston. Members are volunteer musicians from many communities in Maine.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: