Voters in the four Regional School Unit 1 communities on Tuesday will decide whether to approve the school district’s $41.7 million budget.

The budget increased 3.7% over the current fiscal year, mostly due to a $2.3 million hike in staff salaries and benefits. The School Board moved two positions, a social worker and an interventionist at Phippsburg Elementary School, into the local portion of the budget at a cost of about $200,000 in salary and benefits. Board members said they prioritized students’ mental health during budget discussions.

If approved, the budget would have a combined property tax impact of about 3.5% on the four communities.

In Bath, voting will be held from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Bath Middle School. In Woolwich, voting will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Woolwich Town Office. In Phippsburg, voting will be held from 1:15 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Phippsburg Town Hall. In Arrowsic, voting will be held from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Arrowsic Town Hall.

