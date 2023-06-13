Brunswick firefighters on Tuesday extinguished a blaze at Chad Little Outdoor Power Equipment on Pleasant Street.

The fire started in an equipment area in a service bay around 12:30 p.m., according to fire Chief Ken Brillant. No one was hurt.

Firefighters responded quickly, as the fire station, also on Pleasant Street, is only a half-mile away.

“They did a very quick job knocking the fire down and getting it extinguished,” Brillant said.

The state fire marshal is investigating the exact cause of the fire.

Business Manager Bruce Weeks said the building was closed Tuesday and will reopen Wednesday. The service bay will be shut down for about a week, he said.

“The fire department did a great job stopping the fire,” Weeks said.

The business sells and repairs utility vehicles, lawnmowers, tractors, generators, chainsaws and other equipment.

On Sunday, Brunswick firefighters extinguished another blaze at a Cook’s Corner apartment complex.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: