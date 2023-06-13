NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – George was born Oct. 29, 1942 in Freeport. He passed on June 3, 2023, in Edgewater, Fla.

He was predeceased by his parents George L. and Mary Sawyer Briggs; two brothers, Richard Sawyer, and Chester Briggs, two sisters, Emily J. Brockway, and Rebecca Dennison.

George is survived by his devoted wife of 38 years, Diane Durgin Briggs; daughter, Holly Rogers (Mark) of Bowdoinham, a son, Michael Briggs of Atlanta, Ga., three stepsons, Greg Coffin (Kerry Bishop) of Gray, Thomas (Amy) of Galena, Ohio, and Robert Coffin of Worthington, Ohio. He so loved and enjoyed his five grandchildren, Trent Anderson (Sara) of Brunswick, Sydney Anderson of Bowdoinham, Noah Coffin of Galena, Ohio and Reece Partridge of Columbus, Ohio. George has one beautiful great-granddaughter, Mabel Anderson, who he loved with all his heart. He also leaves behind several nieces and nephews; a brother-in-law, Stephen Durgin (Blanche) of Oak Hill, Fla., and a sister-in-law, Rosanne Durgin of Pownal.

George graduated from Freeport High School 1961 where he played baseball and basketball all four years. He was a member of State Championship basketball teams coached by Bryce Beattie. He was a member of the Bath DeMolay basketball team, winning three New England championships. He played the drums in a band led by Warnie Bean (son of L.L.Bean) at dances and wedding receptions during high school.

After graduating from high school, George attended Norwich University in Vermont. While at Norwich, Vt., he participated in the flight program. After graduation and being commissioned as a second lieutenant in the Army in 1965, George reported to Fort Knox, Ky. for Armored Officers School. This was followed by Primary Rotary Wing Aviation school in Fort Wolters, Texas and then on to Fort Rucker, Ala. for Advanced Flight School.

After attending the flight schools, it was back to Fort Knox to join a unit forming up for Vietnam and was promoted to first lieutenant. George was a proud member of C Troop 7/17 Air CAV Americal Division, later designated F Troop 8th Air CAV. He was appointed Scout Section Leader flying light observation helicopters. The job entailed flying low level at a slow to moderate speed looking for the enemy to engage and mark the target for the Huey Gunships.

While serving in Vietnam from October 1967 to October 1968, George was promoted to Captain with additional duties including Operations Office with area of operations out of Pleiku and ChuLai. George flew a total of 678 combat missions and was awarded 23 Air Medals, the Distinguished Flying Cross, Bronze Star, and Air Medal for Valor. Back in the States he was assigned to the Intelligence Branch at Fort Meade, Md. until discharge in June 1970.

Organization memberships: Freeport Masonic Lodge #23 Vietnam Veterans of American Chapter 1044 Vietnam Helicopter Pilots Assoc. Amvets Post 2 Yarmouth, American Legion 0083 Freeport.

He retired from Central Maine Power after 25 years of employment and went on to work for Florida Power and Light both at Wyman Station, Yarmouth.

George was an avid fisherman, hunter, and golfer. He enjoyed spending time at his camp “The Tundra” in Coburn Gore with Diane and their friends. After retirement, George and Diane visited New Smyrna Beach, Fla. for six years along with Diane’s mother, Shirley Durgin. In 2012, they purchased a condo in New Smyrna Beach and officially became Snowbirds dividing their time between Maine and Florida. They expanded their list of close friends from Maine to include their new friends in Florida. During the 38 years with his wife Diane, they vacationed in the Caribbean (especially St. Marten) for more than 22 years. They were joined on many trips with family or friends.

An especially memorable and treasured year occurred in 2017 when they were accompanied to St. Marten for the wedding of George’s daughter, Holly, to Mark Rogers. They also had the pleasure of having their grandchildren, Trent, Sara, Sydney, and friend, Soli Rhodes with them along with George’s son, Mike, to witness the ceremony.

Visitation will be held at Stetson’s Funeral Home in Brunswick on June 24 from 9 to 11 a.m. preceding a memorial service that will also be held at Stetson’s commencing at 1 p.m. Military honors will follow at 3 p.m. at Burr’s Cemetery in Freeport.

Condolences may be offered at http://www.baldwincremation.com.

If you wish, in lieu of flowers, you may make a contribution to your favorite charity or to George’s charity:

Midcoast Humane

5 Industrial Parkway

Brunswick, ME 04011

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous