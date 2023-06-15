The Naval Air Station Brunswick reunion is Sept. 15-16 at the Brunswick Naval Aviation Museum at 179 Admiral Fitch Ave. While it is designed for former squadron and base personnel to reconnect and share “sea stories,” they shared a unique relationship with the Bath-Brunswick community, and community members are also heartily encouraged to attend.

Early registration at $25 per person is now open and closes June 30. Thereafter, registration will be $35 per person. To register, visit the museum website at bnamuseum.org for all the registration information and reunion events schedule.

Highlights of the reunion include the grand opening of the new museum entrance; a live performance on Sept. 15 by the band Faceplant, featuring hits of the 1960s through the ’90s; squadron reunions and heritage speakers on Sept. 16; and of course, a lobster bake in the evening Sept. 16.

Contact Jeff Smat at [email protected] with questions about the reunion.

The mission of the Brunswick Naval Aviation Museum is to preserve the rich heritage of NAS Brunswick by honoring the tens of thousands of men and women who served there, to educate the public about the history of maritime patrol aviation and NASB, and to maintain a memorial for those NASB based airmen who gave their lives in service to their country. The museum is a nonprofit educational organization, and as such, contributions are tax deductible within IRS guidelines.

