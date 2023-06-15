Midcoast Maine Community Action recently announced its first Community Baby Shower was a success. The June 3 event in Bath brought together community members, organizations and businesses in support of expectant and new parents and caregivers, providing invaluable resources and a warm atmosphere for families to celebrate the joy of parenthood.

The inaugural Community Baby Shower was a highly anticipated event, fostering a strong sense of community and support for families during this important time in their lives. This year’s event exceeded all expectations, bringing together over 150 parents, caregivers, volunteers and resource providers, MMCA stated in a prepared release.

“We are absolutely thrilled with the overwhelming success of this year’s Community Baby Shower,” said Claire Berkowitz, president/CEO of MMCA. “The event serves as a testament to the strong spirit of community in the Midcoast and our shared commitment to supporting families. We are deeply grateful to all the individuals, organizations and businesses who contributed to making this event a tremendous success.”

The Community Baby Shower showcased the remarkable generosity of local businesses and community members, who donated essential baby items, including clothing, baby furniture and other supplies.

Event partner Mid Coast Hospital sponsored “Welcome Baby” bags for registrants to take home full of new baby items, including diapers provided by the United Way of Mid Coast Maine. These donations were distributed to families in need, ensuring that every child in the community starts their life with the necessary resources and support.

The success of the Community Baby Shower underscores MMCA’s ongoing commitment to empowering families, strengthening communities and providing essential support services. As an organization, Midcoast Maine Community Action remains dedicated to advocating for the well-being and success of families throughout the region.

For more information about Midcoast Maine Community Action and its programs, visit midcoastmainecommunityaction.org or call 442-7963.

