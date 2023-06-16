BATH – “It’s a great life if you don’t weaken,” – Dorothy “Dot” Irene McKay

Dorothy “Dot” Irene Ferrence McKay of Lisbon Falls died surrounded by family on June 9, 2023. She was 95 years old.

One of six children, Dot was born on April 18, 1928 to Andrew Ferrence and Julia Katula. On July 5, 1954, she married the love of her life, Bruce H. McKay. The couple raised three children. Dot lived on Earle Street for many years — a place where her energy will be greatly missed. She enjoyed spending time with her family, including six grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Even in her nineties, she played in her family’s annual whiffle ball game.

Dot is survived by her twin sister, Irene “Inker” Dorothy Ferrence. Also, she leaves her three children and their significant others, Kathleen and Phil Clavette, Bruce Mckay II and Roxanne Ricker, and Julie Guay; extended family, and friends. She was predeceased by her husband and son-in-law, Jeff Guay.

Dot’s family thanks the staff at Winship Green Center in Bath for their kinship to Dot during the last years of her life.

Online condolences can be shared at http://www.crosmanfuneralhome.com

Visitation will be Friday June 23, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday June 24 at 10 a.m. at Holy Trinity Church in Lisbon Falls. Committal will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements are under the Direction of Crosman Funeral Home 40 Main St. Lisbon Falls, ME 353-4951.

﻿