BRUNSWICK – Helen L. Fretz, 77, of Randall Circle, died Monday, June 12, 2023, at her residence.

She was born in Middletown, Conn. on Aug. 7, 1945, the daughter of Delbert and Adelaide “Betty” Butterfield.

She graduated from Maloney High School in Meridan, Conn. She married the love of her life, Maynard “Billie” W. Fretz on March 26, 1994.

She enjoyed camping, cooking, embroidery, knitting, crocheting and Bingo. She was a member of the Bath Lodge of Elks.

Helen is survived by her husband, Maynard “Billie” W. Fretz of Brunswick; one son, Mark Langevin and his wife Darlene Webber of Lisbon, two daughters, Kimberly Bashant of Brunswick and Clevette Barry and her husband Alan of Brunswick; one sister, Lois Burr of Las Vegas, Nev.; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents; four sisters, Gladys Sumner, Roberta Lee, Ruth Gaudette, and Patricia Plourde, three brothers, Harold “Mick” Sumner, Delbert “Harpy” Butterfield Jr. and Robert Butterfield.

A service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 24, at Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath followed by a Celebration of Life at the Bath Elks Lodge at 9 Lambard St., Bath.

Condolences may be made online at http://www.Daiglefuneralhome.com.

Memorial contributions may be made to

St. Jude’s

Children’s Hospital,

501 St. Jude Place,

Memphis, TN 38105

or http://www.stjude.org.

