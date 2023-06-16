BATH – Mary M. King of Bath, passed away on Jan. 31, 2023, at the home of her eldest daughter in Hartsdale, N.Y.

She was born in Birmingham, Ala., a daughter to Robert and Mariana Moran. She attended grade schools in Atlanta, Ga., and Alexandria, Va., and graduated from Gen. H.H. Arnold High School in Wiesbaden, Germany. She attended Webster College, in Missouri, and transferred to, and graduated from St. Louis University, with a B.S. in Political Science. She moved back to Alexandria, Va., and worked for several years at the Library of Congress.

She married William H. King III of Washington, D.C., an engineer at the Naval Ordnance Laboratory, White Oak, Md. They lived in Chevy Chase and then Potomac, Md., where they raised their three children. They retired to Bath.

Since moving to Maine, she delighted in receiving summer vacation visits from her children and grandchildren.

While in Europe, she developed a lifelong interest in governments and geopolitics. In Maryland, she pursued interests in environmental issues, historic preservation, gardening, and raising chickens, ducks, a variety of pets, and horses. She had a remarkable empathy with and respect for animals of all kinds.

﻿She was predeceased by her parents; and her husband.

She is survived by her three children, Catharine (Marc) Bruening, of Hartsdale, N.Y., William H. (Karen) King IV, of Alexandria, Va., and Winifred (Paul) Thompson of Hollywood, Md.; nine grandchildren, Carl Bruening, William (Qiuyun), Michael (Raifun), Lillian, and Marcus King, James, Ellis, George, and Henry Thompson; two sisters, Margaret (Thomas) Edwards and Nancy Moran, and her sister-in-law, Patricia Brigance.

A memorial service will be held in August on Bailey Island in Harpswell.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Azalea Society of America

