BRUNSWICK – Dr. Philip E. Sumner, 97, of Orrs Island, Wellesley. Mass. and Manchester. Conn., died Sept.8, 2022. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. Thursday, June 29, 2023 at the St. Katherine Drexel Church, 419 Mountain Rd, Harpswell. Internment with military honors will follow in Orr’s Island Cemetery, Orr’s Island.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to:

Harpswell Heritage Land Trust Harpswell Heritage Land Trust

(www.hhltmaine.org)

