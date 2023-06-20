BRUNSWICK – James Edward Savage, 72, died June 14, 2023.

Visiting hours will be held from 4 – 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 22 at Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at Greenlawn Cemetery in Wiscasset. A full obituary can be viewed at http://www.Daiglefuneralhome.com.

