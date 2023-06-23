BRUNSWICK – A graveside service for Joshua M. Canonico, 46, of Brunswick who died Feb. 6, 2023, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at Mountainside Cemetery in Georgetown.

