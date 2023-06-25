This week’s poem, “Your Queer Body,” celebrates survival and healing. I love this poem’s clarion candor, the archetypal imagery of its struggle, and its powerful final turn to triumph, to pride.
Sampson Spadafore (they/he) is a white, neurodivergent, queer, nonbinary trans man who currently works at the Maine Humanities Council. He was the recipient of the 2022 Bodwell Fellowship through the Maine Writers and Publishers Alliance and Hewnoaks. They’re also a theater artist with a degree in musical theater from Nazareth College. They live in Portland.
Your Queer Body
By Sampson Spadafore
when did you realize you had to kill your Self to survive?
your Queer Body was fighting to surface
holding hands with your shadow
quietly screaming out the window
eyes teary with ocean tides and whirlpool memories
but you made it
and you mended what you needed to get here
Megan Grumbling is a poet and writer who lives in Portland. Deep Water: Maine Poems is produced in collaboration with the Maine Writers & Publishers Alliance. “Your Queer Body,” copyright 2023 by Sampson Spadafore, appears by permission of the author.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.