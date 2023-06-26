Boston prospects Marcelo Mayer and Nick Yorke, who are playing for the Double-A Portland Sea Dogs, were among 14 first-round selections chosen for the All-Star Futures Game at Seattle on July 8 on Monday

Mayer was drafted fourth overall in 2021 and Yorke 17th in 2020.

Baltimore infielder Jackson Holliday, the top pick in last year’s amateur draft and a son of former All-Star Matt Holliday, was also selected to play. Holliday is hitting .325 with 14 doubles, seven homers, 47 RBI and 20 stolen bases in 63 games this year for Class A Delmarva and High A Aberdeen.

He was joined on the AL roster by Baltimore outfielder Heston Kjerstad (second overall in 2020), Seattle catcher Harry Ford (12th in 2021), New York Yankees outfielder Spencer Jones (25th in 2022), Oakland catcher Tyler Soderstrom (26th in 2020) and Houston outfielder Drew Gilbert (28th in 2022).

NL first rounders included Arizona infielder Jordan Lawlar (sixth in 2021), Washington infielder Brady House (11th in 2021), Philadelphia right-hander Mick Abel (15th in 2020) and outfielder Justin Crawford (17th in 2022), Chicago Cubs outfielder Pete-Crow Armstrong (19th in 2020) and San Diego infielder Jackson Merrill (27th in 2021).

Holliday is MLB’s top-rated prospect and is joined on the rosters by Milwaukee outfielder Jackson Chourio, the No. 3 prospect. Cincinnati infielder Elly De La Cruz, the No. 2 prospect, made his big league debut on June 6 and is hitting .333 with three homers, 10 RBI and eight stolen bases in 17 games.

Twenty-eight of the top 100 prospects are on the rosters. Pitchers among the top 100 include San Francisco left-hander Kyle Harrison, Abel, Texas right-hander Owen White, St. Louis right-hander Tink Hence and Milwaukee right-hander Jacob Misiorowski.

Four players are from the Dominican Republic, three from Cuba, two from Venezuela and one each from the Bahamas and the Netherlands.

Former Seattle Mariners Harold Reynolds (AL) and Raul Ibañez (NL) will be the managers.

YANKEES: As Giancarlo Stanton took the first pitch of his eighth inning at-bat for a strike on Sunday, Manager Aaron Boone leaned toward his bench coach.

“I like that,” the manager excitedly told Carlos Mendoza.

The call went against Stanton, but the Yerry Rodriguez slider was low in the zone. With Stanton struggling mightily, Boone was happy to see the slugger showing patience. Stanton did so again on the next pitch, another slider that dipped below the zone.

One more take, on a borderline heater called for a ball, set Stanton up for an RBI single. That provided a welcomed insurance run in the Yankees’ 5-3, series-winning victory over the first-place Rangers.

“Hopefully we can build on that,” Boone said of Stanton, who entered Sunday’s game with just six hits and two RBI in his last 55 at-bats. “Obviously, we know when he gets going how much of a problem he is for the opposition.”

Stanton agreed that the plate appearance – particularly the pitches he didn’t pull the trigger on – was encouraging.

“Good takes, you can build off of that,” he said. “But it’s a results-based place, so just gotta figure out how to do it.”

Results have been hard to come by for Stanton this season, as he’s hitting just .191/.252/.391 with six home runs, 14 RBI and a 73 wRC+. He’s struck out 33 times in 30 games.

Stanton’s slash line has been even worse since returning from a hamstring injury on June 2: he’s hitting .121/.215/.241 in 17 games over that stretch.

Which is why he didn’t show much interest in hyping up his only hit on Sunday.

“No, I got a lot to do,” Stanton said when asked if the single took some weight off his shoulders. “So it’s good for now, but that doesn’t clear it for me.”

ORIOLES: The Baltimore Orioles called up another of their top prospects, selecting the contract of infielder Jordan Westburg from Triple-A Norfolk.

Westburg is ranked 34th on MLB Pipeline’s prospect list. The Orioles also have the No. 1 player in that ranking — Class A shortstop Jackson Holliday — and they’ve brought enough young talent to the majors to improve from 110 losses in 2021 to a 47-29 record entering Monday night’s game against Cincinnati.

“It’s been a whirlwind of a day,” Westburg said. “I’m excited to be here and ready to get going.”

Westburg was set to start at second base and hit seventh.

“We just felt like he was ready to help impact our team,” Manager Brandon Hyde said.

Westburg has hit .295 with 18 home runs and 54 RBI at Norfolk this season. There’s room for improvement in the Baltimore infield, with second baseman Adam Frazier batting .228 and shortstop Jorge Mateo at .224. Infielder Gunnar Henderson, another star prospect, made his big league debut late last season and is hitting .244 with 11 home runs this year.

REDS: The Cincinnati Reds selected the contract of right-hander Jake Wong from Triple-A Louisville.

The Reds also recalled right-hander Eduardo Salazar from Louisville, optioned right-hander Levi Stoudt to Louisville and designated right-hander Randy Wynne for assignment.

MARLINS: Jazz Chisholm Jr. was activated by the Miami Marlins after the center fielder spent the past month on the injured list with a right toe turf injury, but left-hander Trevor Rogers will remain sidelined through at least the All-Star break with a partial tear in his right lat.

