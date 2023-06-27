ATLANTA — Ronald Acuña Jr. hit two of Atlanta’s five homers — all in the first two innings — and the power-hitting Braves beat Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins 6-2 on Tuesday night.

Acuña sparked the barrage of long balls by hitting Ryan’s first pitch into the Braves’ bullpen in right field. Thanks to a productive June, the Braves lead the majors with 146 homers. Beginning the night, the Los Angeles Dodgers were second with 124.

Atlanta hit five homers in its first 10 at-bats and has 54 this month, two shy of the franchise record for any month set with 56 in June 2019.

The NL East-leading Braves have won four straight and 12 of 13. Minnesota (40-41) fell below .500 but still leads the AL Central.

GIANTS 3, BLUE JAYS 0: Thairo Estrada had a two-run double and scored a run, Alex Wood and three relievers combined on an eight-hitter and San Francisco won at Toronto for its 13th win in 15 games.

The Giants are 10-0 on the road in June.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

PIRATES 9, PADRES 4: Nick Gonzales homered and tripled in his first home game at PNC Park, and Pittsburgh broke out of an offensive funk to drill San Diego.

The Pirates won for just the second time in 14 games behind Gonzales, the seventh overall pick in the 2020 draft who was called up during a brief trip to Miami last week.

METS 7, BREWERS 2: Brandon Nimmo homered twice and David Peterson threw six scoreless innings in his return to the majors as struggling New York beat Milwaukee, hours after New York owner Steve Cohen announced plans to hold a press conference on the state of the team.

The Mets won for the third time in 10 games and for the sixth time in 22 games.

NOTES

BLUE JAYS: Toronto starter Alek Manoah was hit hard in his first game after returning to the minors, allowing 11 runs over 2 2/3 innings in a rookie-level Florida Complex League game.

The Blue Jays sent the struggling right-hander down on June 6 after the 2022 All-Star and AL Cy Young finalist couldn’t get out of the first inning against the Houston Astros.

Pitching for the FCL Blue Jays against the Yankees at New York’s minor league complex, the 25-year-old gave up 10 hits, including two homers, and two walks against a lineup composed mostly of teenagers 17 to 19 years old.

After Manoah allowed an RBI single to Hans Montero in the first, Roderick Arias hit a second-inning three-run homer that cleared the approximately 30-foot center-field batter’s eye. The 18-year old Arias received a $4 million signing bonus in 2022 from the Yankees.

The 6-foot-6 righty needed 26 pitches, including 15 strikes, in the second.

Manoah was chased after giving up six more runs in a third inning that featured an opposite-field two-run homer to right by Keiner Delgado.

Manoah was booed by Toronto fans after allowing six runs and seven hits in one-third of an inning on June 5 in his seventh straight losing decision. He 1-7 went a 6.36 ERA in 13 starts after going 16-7 with a 2.24 ERA in 31 starts last season.

Manoah has allowed 45 runs in 58 innings. He allowed 55 in 196 2/3 innings in 2022. He went 9-2 with a 3.22 ERA in 20 starts as a rookie in 2021.

PADRES: The San Diego Padres scratched starter Yu Darvish from Tuesday’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates due to an illness.

Manager Bob Melvin said Darvish remained in San Diego as the team embarked on a six-game trip through Pittsburgh and Cincinnati. Melvin said Darvish threw on Tuesday at home and was feeling better, but added Darvish will not pitch during the three-game set against the Pirates.

Reiss Knehr will start in Darvish’s place. Knehr has a 12.27 ERA in three relief appearances this season for the Padres. The right-hander is 1-2 with a 5.24 ERA in 20 games (six starts) since making his debut with San Diego in 2020.

TWINS: The Minnesota Twins lost another reliever when they placed right-hander Brock Stewart on the 15-day injured list with right elbow soreness.

The move came one day after the team announced that José De León will need a second Tommy John surgery on his right elbow. The right-handed reliever was placed on the 15-day IL on Sunday after hurting his elbow while warming up a day earlier.

Twins Manager Rocco Baldelli said he hopes Stewart, one of the team’s top setup men, has a short stay on the IL. Baldelli said the team’s medical staff believes Stewart has tendinitis in his elbow, and there is “a reasonable chance we’ve sort of headed off this issue and it won’t be too long.”

Baldelli said Stewart will have tests to confirm the initial diagnosis. He said Stewart has “been kind of fighting through” soreness in the elbow for about a week.

DIAMONDBACKS: Right-hander Merrill Kelly was placed on the 15-day injured list with right calf inflammation.

The 34-year-old Kelly has a 9-4 record with a 3.22 ERA this season, forming a formidable tandem with Zac Gallen at the top of the team’s rotation. Kelly’s move to the injured list is retroactive to Sunday.

The team also sent struggling reliever Joe Mantiply to Triple-A Reno. Mantiply was the team’s lone All-Star representative last season, but has spent much of this season on the injured list and has a 5.74 ERA in 13 appearances.

Arizona called up two right-handers — Kevin Ginkel and Justin Martinez — to take their places on the roster. The 21-year-old Martinez will be making his big league debut.

GUARDIANS: Manager Terry Francona is undergoing further medical testing after feeling ill before Tuesday night’s game against the Kansas City Royals.

The team said the 64-year-old Francona was being taken to The University of Kansas Health Systems to be evaluated “out of an abundance of caution” given his medical history. Francona missed much of the 2020 and 2021 seasons due to a variety of physical issues.

TIGERS: Starter Matthew Boyd will have season-ending elbow reconstruction surgery after tests revealed a partial sprain of the left-hander’s ulnar collateral ligament.

Boyd (5-5, 5.45 ERA) exited his start against the Texas Rangers on Monday night after feeling discomfort in his arm after only 15 pitches. He pointed at his elbow during a conversation on the mound with Manager A.J. Hinch and trainer Ryne Eubanks.

The Tigers didn’t say when Boyd would have the procedure, commonly known as Tommy John surgery. The timetable for recovery is typically at least 12-14 months.

