WESTBROOK – Deline Evelyn Harriman, 64, passed away on Friday June 23, 2023, at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough. She was born July 4, 1958, in Portland, the daughter of Albert and Pauline (Aube) Hamilton.

Deline grew up in Westbrook and was a 1976 graduate of Catherine McAuley High School. She recently retired from the SAPPI Paper Company after over 40 years of service. Deline married her husband Lance on May 31, 1982. Together they loved traveling, especially to Aruba, Alaska, and attending the annual Blues Festival in Rockland. Following Lance’s death, she traveled extensively with her close friends to some of her favorite places that included Italy, Poland, European Christmas Markets, as well as a recent trip to Florida. She will be remembered for her whimsical holiday attire and gifts, her love of her dog Sophie and her fascination with Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones.

Deline was predeceased by her parents and husband. She is survived by her brothers, Ricker Hamilton and his wife Cynthia of Bridgton, and Gregory Hamilton and his wife Lori of Gorham; nephew, Sam Hamilton; and nieces Abigail and Jacqueline Hamilton.

Deline’s family will be forever grateful for the compassionate care that she received from New England Cancer Specialists, Hospice of Southern Maine, and the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House.

At Deline’s request there will be no services. To share memories of Deline or to leave the family an online condolence, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com .

In Lieu of flowers, donations in Deline’s memory may be sent to Hospice of Southern Maine, 390 US-1,

Scarborough, ME 04074.

