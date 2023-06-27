SCARBOROUGH – Dino Giamatti, 79, died on June 25, 2023, at Piper Shores in Scarborough.

Dino was the youngest child of Valentine Giamatti and Mary Walton Giamatti of South Hadley, Mass. He attended The American Overseas School of Rome, Proctor Academy and was a graduate of The University of Miami, Fla.

Dino moved to Martha’s Vineyard in 1967 and was the manager of the Harbor View Hotel in Edgartown, Mass. There he met his wife of 54 years, Barbara Jagger. They married in 1968 in Lincoln, Mass. In 1971 they moved to Scarborough Beach where they owned and operated The Atlantic House Hotel for 15 years.

After selling The Atlantic House, Dino devoted himself to community service and served on numerous boards including, The Portland Symphony, The Portland Museum of Art, Audubon Society, the Forest Society of Maine, SCORE, the Aids Project, Council of Foreign Relations and The American International School of Florence, Italy.

Dino spent years living in Rome, Italy as a child in the 1950s and later in Florence, Italy with his own children. He and Barbara were lovers of everything Italian and spent many years traveling.

Dino is survived by his wife, Barbara Giamatti of Piper Shores; daughter, Tosca Giamatti and her husband, Heath Shapiro of Brooklyn, N.Y.; and son, Bart Giamatti and his wife, Robyn, of Estero, Fla.; along with five grandchildren.

A memorial service will be private. Arrangements by the Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Piper Shores for all their love and support over the last several years.

Contributions in his memory can be made to:

Charcot Marie Tooth Association

http://www.cmtusa.org

