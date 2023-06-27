SEBAGO – Edward L. Fitzgerald died on June 23, 2023 after a four-year battle with cancer. He died at home with his family by his side.

Ed was born on Feb. 13, 1947, in Portland, to Mary Louise (Parent) and Laurence Fitzgerald, and was the eldest of eight children. After graduating from Cheverus High school he joined the Army and served in Vietnam. He earned degrees from Southern Maine Vocational Technical Institute, and the University of Southern Maine, and was an instructor at SMVTI (now Southern Maine Community College) from 1980 – 2016.

Ed is survived by his wife of 56 years, Sherri; his three daughters, Bethny Sprague and her husband Paul; Elissia Morton; and Natelle Fitzgerald; his six grandchildren: Nicole DeVries and her husband Ryan; Sara Eastman and her husband Josh; EJ (Edward) Morton and his wife Savannah; Andrew Morton and his wife Misty; Kendra Kitch; and Cody Sprague; his eight great-grandchildren: Natahli, Gabreil, Kylie, Koston, Finley, Jedediah, Colten, and Orion.

Visitation will be held on Friday June 30, from 1 – 2 p.m., followed by a service at 2 p.m., at the Poitras, Neal & York Funeral Home, 71 Maple St., Cornish. Burial will follow at Sebago Cemetery on Hancock Pond Road. All are welcome.

Online condolence messages can be submitted at the funeral home website, http://www.mainefuneral.com

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Southern Maine or your favorite Animal Shelter.

