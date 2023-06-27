WESTBROOK – Laurette Anita Magill, 85, died Saturday June 24, 2023, at Springbrook Healthcare in Westbrook. She was born in Westbrook, Feb. 4, 1938, and was one of four children born to Amedee and Germaine Bertin.
In addition to her parents Laurette was predeceased by her husband, David; sister, Pauline; brother in law Allin; and brother, Dick and sister in law Laverne. She is survived by her two daughters, Sharyle Cazier of South Dakota, and Kathy Chandler and her husband Aaron of Gray; grandchildren, Justina, Alexander, Nicholas and Abigael; brother, Albert Bertin and his wife Ilo; great grandchildren Ruby, Maverick, Kody and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Services will be private.
To express condolences or to participate in Laurette’s online tribute please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to her favorite charity St. Jude’s Childrens Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude PL, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or go to stjude.org .
