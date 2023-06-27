BUXTON – Nancy Maria Wood, 77, passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by family, on Saturday June 24, 2023. She was born in Lewiston on March 11, 1946, the daughter of Stephen and Olga (Kyllonen) Starbird. In her younger years, Nancy worked in various roles at a few different banking institutions. She loved reading, crafting, puzzles, watching birds, and tending to her gardens.

Nancy is survived by siblings David Starbird and companion Elaine Gammon, Sylvia Normand and husband George, and Patricia Norsworthy and husband Torrance; daughter Jennifer (McLaughlin) Milne and her husband Chris, stepson Bruce Wood Sr. and his wife Gladys, stepdaughter Roxanna Pratt and her husband Dick; seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents Olga and Stephen Starbird, her sister Susan Starbird, and husband Frank Wood.

Special thanks to the Maine Cancer Center, Hospice of Southern Maine, and family who helped with her care over the past year including Bruce, Gladys, Amy, Sylvia, Chris, Jen, and Hannah and Faith who were the light of her life.

Visiting hours will be held on Saturday July 1, from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., noon, followed by a funeral service at 12 p.m., noon, to celebrate Nancy’s life at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, 498 Long Plains Road (Rt. 22) in Buxton. Burial will follow at Pine Grove (North Buxton) Cemetery, on Cemetery Road. Online condolence messages can be submitted at the funeral home website, http://www.mainefuneral.com

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Buxton Fire Association – Rescue Account, 185 Portland Road, Buxton, Maine 04093.

