Wood, Nancy Maria 77, of Buxton, June 24, 2023. Visiting hours, July 1, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., service, noon, Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, Buxton.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Wood, Nancy Maria 77, of Buxton, June 24, 2023. Visiting hours, July 1, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m., service, noon, ...
Wood, Nancy Maria 77, of Buxton, June 24, 2023. Visiting hours, July 1, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., service, noon, Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, Buxton.
Send questions/comments to the editors.