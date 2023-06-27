AUTO RACING

Jimmie Johnson won’t race through the streets of Chicago this weekend.

The seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and co-owner of Legacy Motor Club announced on Tuesday that he has “elected to withdraw” his No. 84 Chevrolet from this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series race. The announcement comes a few hours after news broke that Johnson had family ties to a shooting and killing in Muskogee, Okla.

Police in Muskogee, Oklahoma, confirmed they are investigating the shooting deaths of three relatives of Johnson.

The bodies of Jack Janway, 69; his wife Terry Janway, 68; and their grandson Dalton Janway, 11, were discovered Monday at a home in Muskogee, located about 50 miles southeast of Tulsa, Muskogee police spokesperson Lynn Hamlin said. Hamlin said investigators believe Terry Janway shot and killed her husband and grandson before shooting herself.

Police responded to the home after a woman called 911 to report a disturbance with a gun before hanging up, Hamlin said.

When police arrived on the scene, they found one person near the front door of the home and then heard a gunshot from further inside, where officers later found two other people dead, Hamlin said. Hamlin confirmed the three are the parents and nephew of Johnson’s wife, Chandra Janway.

TENNIS

BAD HOMBURG OPEN: Spanish player Rebeka Masarova upset fifth-seeded Bianca Andreescu 6-3, 6-2 but Liudmila Samsonova survived a scare to reach the quarterfinals in Germany.

Second-seeded Samsonova needed 2 hours, 37 minutes to beat Czech player Linda Noskova 6-4, 6-7 (4), 6-3 at the grass-court tournament.

EASTBOURNE INTERNATIONAL: Defending champion Petra Kvitova withdrew from the Eastbourne International citing fatigue.

No. 9-ranked Kvitova won her 31st WTA singles title on Sunday in Berlin.

The two-time Wimbledon champion was due to start her Eastbourne defense against Jelena Ostapenko, whom she beat in last year’s final.

TRACK & FIELD

GOLDEN SPIKE: Swedish pole vaulter Armand Duplantis cleared a world-leading outdoor 6.12 meters at the Golden Spike meet at Ostrava, Czech Republic.

The 23-year-old world record holder improved his previous outdoor best of 6.11 this season at Hengelo, Netherlands, earlier this month.

Duplantis cleared 6.12 with his first attempt before failing to clear 6.17.

The American-born Duplantis, who competes for Sweden, set a world record of 6.22 at an indoor meet in Clermont-Ferrand, France, on Feb. 25.

Another world-record holder, American shot putter Ryan Crouser, dominated the competition with a throw of 22.63 meters to improve his Golden Spike record.

SWIMMING

U.S. NATIONALS: Caeleb Dressel dropped farther and farther behind, a far cry from the dominant swimmer he was at the last Olympics.

In his first major competition since a long layoff, Dressel finished 29th in the 100-meter freestyle at the U.S. nationals in Indianaplois, falling far short of qualifying for the world championships in an event he won at Tokyo two years ago.

Dressel touched the wall behind the other seven swimmers in the last of eight preliminary heats.

SOCCER

ITALY: Players in Italy will be banned from wearing No. 88 on their shirts as part of an initiative combating antisemitism announced.

The No. 88 is a numerical code for “Heil Hitler.”

In March, a fan wearing a Lazio shirt with the name “Hitlerson” and the No. 88 on it was banned for life from attending matches of the Roman club.

MLS: Reigning league MVP Hany Mukhtar and teammate Walker Zimmerman from Nashville, LAFC scoring leader Dénis Bouanga and top newcomer Giorgos Giakoumakis highlight the 26-player roster for the Major League Soccer All-Star Game.

The MLS All-Stars will face Premier League powerhouse Arsenal on July 19 in Washington.

• Minnesota United signed Finnish and former Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki to a designated player contract, the latest move by the MLS club in search of a scoring boost.

The deal is for two years, with a club option to extend it for six more months through December 2025. Pukki will occupy an international roster spot for the Loons, who are in 12th place in the Western Conference at 5-7-6 with just 17 goals in 18 games.

