Deaths of immigrants and other disadvantaged peoples are just so darn boring that they don’t merit more than a quick mention in the daily news. The Greek tragedy that killed up to 500 people was in the news for a day or two. The killing chaos in Haiti, where daily murders and kidnappings are routine, has received hardly a whisper.

When I mention to people that Haiti is in free fall, that if something isn’t done quickly, thousands will die, they literally shrug. I asked a prominent senator to meet with the leading Haitian cholera and tuberculosis doctor. His chief of staff said there was no interest – of course, meaning his constituents had no interest.

I used to point my finger at the news reporters who have failed to bring Americans news of these tragedies, but they depend on ratings. They don’t report on it because the deaths of immigrants or Haitians are not of interest to the average American. They do not positively impact ratings.

Stories about five superrich adventurers, who sadly perished in an attempt to view the Titanic, do positively impact ratings. The nightly news covers their story every single day. This story is unusual. This story is sensational. It turns out that dead immigrants and Haitians are neither. Sad but true.

Pamela White

Orrs Island

