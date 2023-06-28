I read the recent article regarding the asylum seekers who were living on the streets of Portland (“These 4 asylum seekers spent months sleeping on the streets of Portland,” June 22). Apparently, some people stood up and paid for their temporary housing.
When are people going to do the same for homeless Americans in Portland and, in particular, when are people going to provide housing for homeless veterans?
It seems that priorities are reversed. We should be taking care of our own citizens before taking care of immigrants and asylum seekers.
Richard Townsend
Pittsfield
