A common thread among many mass shootings is the fact that other people had knowledge of the intent of the perpetrators prior to its taking place. A number of case studies and forensic examinations of such shootings show this to be true, going back to at least Columbine.
A couple of other common denominators include those in the know frequently not saying anything, and authorities and/or others in various positions seemingly not following up when the opportunity arises. A lack of involvement and responsibility, time and again, stands in the way of timely intervention. This reality continues to not be addressed enough.
A good amount of anger directed at such individuals is more than justified. Knowing they could be accountable if they kept quiet, how many more people would step up? It’s time we hold their feet to the fire.
Steve Martin
Arundel
