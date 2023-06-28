AUGUSTA – Cortland Winslow Tice Jr., 87, passed away on June 13, 2023, at the Maine Veteran’s Home in Augusta, Maine. He was born July 1, 1935, a son of Cortland W. Tice Sr. and Gertrude (West) Tice.

Cortland grew up in the rural country of Spring Glen, New York and graduated from Ellenville High School, class of 1953. Upon graduation he enlisted in the United States Air Force, serving for four years before entering the Air National Guard. Cortland served for 20 years before retiring from the military.

Following his service to the country, he became the police chief for the Town of Gorham, Maine and was instrumental in expanding the public safety department. Eventually Cortland left civil service and was self-employed as a successful private investigator.

He was named Veteran of the Month at the Maine Veteran’s Home-Augusta, Maine in February 2022, an honor that really pleased him.

Cortland will be remembered as outgoing, determined, and independent.

He was predeceased by his parents, and sister, Janet.

He will be missed by his partner, Anne Eggers; his children, Robert Tice, Rebecca Brookes, and Lynn Tice; four grandchildren; a sister, Eleanor Tice; and his former wife, Martha Tice.

Grave side services to be held at Poplar Grove Cemetery, 180 Phillipsport Road, Phillipsport, NY on Saturday July 1st 2023 at 11 a.m., on his 88th birthday. We are completing his Circle of Life.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta, ME 04330. Condolences, photos and stories may be shared by visiting http://www.plummerfh.com.

Memorial donations may be made to: Maine

Veteran’s Home,﻿

Attention: Mona Boucher,

35 Hero’s Way,

Augusta, ME 04330.

Please indicate “Activities Department” in memo.

