The spring sports season has come and gone and in the wake of the triumph, an abundance of local athletes were honored for their efforts.

Here’s a look at all of the spring 2023 Forecaster Country all-stars:

Softball

North Yarmouth Academy’s softball team won its first state title, in unexpected fashion, and the Panthers placed Cami Casserly, Jordan Nash, Lily Rawnsley and Hayden Wienckowski on the Western Maine Conference Class C/D all-star team.

Rawnsley was also named the WMC Class C/D Player of the Year.

The WMC Class B all-star first-team featured Cape Elizabeth junior shortstop Sophia Chung, Freeport junior shortstop Rosie Panenka, Greely senior first baseman Maia Wright and Yarmouth sophomore third baseman Julia Lawwill.

Advertisement

Cape Elizabeth sophomore first baseman Elsie Maxwell and junior catcher Lauren Steinberg, Freeport junior second baseman Noah Albertini, Greely junior pitcher Avery Butler and Yarmouth sophomore catcher/pitcher Drea Rideout made the second-team.

The WMC All-Academic team included NYA’s Anna Belleau and Michala Wallace and Yarmouth’s Emma Burrows, Emma Butsch and Anya Duarte.

In the Southwestern Maine Activities Association, Cheverus’ Hailey Lamontagne, Portland’s Sadie Armstrong and Hannah Hawkes, Scarborough’s Jamie Kemper and Natalie Moynihan and South Portland/Westbrook’s Andrea DiMauro, Ella Nickerson and Grace Wallace made the first-team.

Honorable mentions included Cheverus’ Ashley Connor and Bella Napolitano-Aberle, Deering’s Molly Campbell and Sophie Hill, Falmouth’s Izzy Malloy and Tabitha Worthen, Portland’s Ruby Chase and Ainsley McCrum, Scarborough’s Samantha Cote and Alana Sawyer and South Portland/Westbrook’s Madison Cole and Delaney Whitten.

South Portland/Westbrook’s Whitten also received the Peter Meagher Award, given annually to the player in the SMAA who best exemplifies the qualities of team dedication and sportsmanship as well as success on the athletic field.

Cheverus’ Madison Bunnell-Parker, Madeline Fowler, Eadie Nadeau, Ellie Picard and Marielle Rue, Deering’s Molly Coleman and Kira Siteman, Falmouth’s Izzy Malloy, Portland’s Sadie Armstrong and Nausica Ferros, Scarborough’s Angelina Pizzella and South Portland/Westbrook’s Madison Cole, Kathryn O’Hare, Grace Wallace, Emilie Way and Delaney Whitten qualified for the SMAA All-Academic team.

Advertisement

Baseball

South Portland’s baseball team won its second Class A championship in three seasons and senior pitcher/third baseman Andrew Heffernan was named the SMAA Most Valuable Player. Falmouth pitcher/infielder Brennan Rumpf won the Edson Hadlock Award as the league’s Most Valuable Pitcher and Portland shortstop Henry Bibeau was named the winner of the Fred Harlow Award for Cumberland County, given for all-around dedication and attitude.

Bibeau, Heffernan and Rumpf were joined on the SMAA first-team by Falmouth pitcher Eli Cowperthwaite, catcher Ethan Hendry, outfielder Peyton Mitchell and designated hitter Tyler Simmons.

Cheverus pitcher/shortstop Matt Connor, Falmouth first baseman Jacoby Porter, Scarborough outfielder Ashton Blanchette and pitcher Erik Swenson and South Portland catcher Richie Gilboy, infielder Nolan Hobbs and pitcher Nick Swain made the second-team.

Cheverus’ Brian Connolly, Deering’s Avery Lawrence, Falmouth’s Mitchell Ham, Portland’s Reegan Buck, Scarborough’s Zak Sanders and South Portland’s Johnny Poole were honorable mention selections.

The SMAA All-Defensive team featured Falmouth catcher Ethan Hendry, outfielder Miles Gay and third baseman Mitchell Ham, Portland outfielder Reegan Buck and South Portland first baseman Nolan Hobbs and shortstop Johnny Poole.

Advertisement

The SMAA All-Academic team included Cheverus’ Colin Hines, Noah Kennedy-Jensen and Jacob Lucier, Deering’s Samuel Rank, Falmouth’s Mitchell Ham and Peyton Mitchell, Portland’s Henry Bibeau, Liam Fay-LeBlanc, Logan Rosmus and Ethan Theriault, Scarborough’s Ashton Blanchette, Aidan Bristol, Cooper Dean, Owen Fellows, Cooper Johnson and Jason Liponis and South Portland’s Richie Gilboy, Andrew Heffernan, Nolan Hobbs, Leo Lomangino, Johnny Poole, Nick Swain and Griffin Tetzlaff.

Falmouth’s Mike D’Andrea was named SMAA Coach of the Year.

In the WMC, Yarmouth, which reached the Class B state final, placed senior pitcher Liam Hickey, junior shortstop Andrew Cheever and junior first baseman David Swift on the Class B first-team, along with Cape Elizabeth junior utility Gabe Harmon and senior pitcher Curtis Sullivan and Greely junior utility Marky Axelsen, junior outfielder Ryder Simpson and sophomore catcher Wyatt Soucie.

The second-team featured Freeport junior utility Aaron Converse and senior catcher Gus Hollen, Greely junior second baseman Sam Almy and sophomore pitcher Keeler Vogt and Yarmouth junior pitcher Sam Lowenstein and senior third baseman Stevie Walsh.

Yarmouth’s Andrew Cheever was named the WMC Class B Player of the Year.

The WMC Class C first-team included Waynflete/NYA senior outfielder Tanner Anctil, senior first baseman Cal Nice, senior catcher/pitcher Cooper St. Hilaire and senior shortstop Daxton St. Hilaire.

Advertisement

Waynflete/NYA senior second baseman Jack Byrne and junior pitcher Cole Lambert made the second-team.

The WMC All-Academic team included Cape Elizabeth’s Philip Coupe, Freeport’s Zane Aguiar and Yarmouth’s Jonathan Cody, Liam Hickey, Truman Peters and Roman Solmos.

Girls’ lacrosse

Freeport and Greely’s girls’ lacrosse teams each won state titles and both had four players named to the WMC all-star team.

Freeport sophomore midfielder Lana DiRusso, sophomore midfielder Mia Levesque, senior midfielder Kate Tracy and senior goalie Piper Williams and Greely senior attack Lauren Dennen, junior attack Asja Kelman, senior midfielder Allie Read and senior midfielder Charlotte Taylor were honored, as were Cape Elizabeth junior defender Lucie Boudreau, junior defender Kierith Gentilini and junior midfielder Kaity Woods, NYA sophomore midfielder Lyla Casey, senior defender Charlotte Harper-Cunningham, senior defender Josie Harper-Cunningham and senior midfielder Vy Tran, Waynflete junior attack Tilsley Kelly and Yarmouth junior midfielder Lauren Keaney, junior midfielder Neena Panozzo, junior midfielder Aine Powers and senior defender Sara Wentzell.

Freeport senior defenders Liv Christensen and Skylar MacDonald, Greely senior goalie Addyson Babcock and senior defender Rachel Goldburg, NYA senior midfielder Leah Dube and junior midfielder Lauryn Casey, Waynflete sophomore midfielder Lydia Birknes and Yarmouth senior attack Sadie Carnes and junior attack Brooke Boone were honorable mentions.

Advertisement

The WMC All-Academic team included Liv Christensen, Skylar MacDonald, Kate Tracy and Piper Williams, NYA’s Harper Fremont-Smith, Charlotte Harper-Cunningham and Josie Harper-Cunningham and Yarmouth’s Sadie Carnes and Sara Wentzell.

In the SMAA, Cheverus’ Reese Belanger, Lucy Johnson and Sophia St. John, Falmouth’s Maeve Ginevan, Sloane Ginevan, Sydney Shiben, Peaches Stucker and Lucy Taylor, Portland’s Phoebe Knoll and Elizabeth Littell, Scarborough’s Molly Henderson and South Portland’s Maddie Fitzherbert made the first-team.

Honorable mentions included Cheverus’ Mackenzie Cash, Falmouth’s Sadie Kramer and Patty Riley, Portland’s Lilah Green and Eliza Stein, Scarborough’s Elise Handy and Olivia O’Brien and South Portland’s Lauren Steady and Jenna Trafford.

The SMAA All-Rookie team featured Cheverus’ Christina Lapoint, Portland’s Leah Sigfridson, Scarborough’s Isabel Freedman and South Portland’s Cassidy Clyde.

The SMAA All-Academic team included Cheverus’ Elle Cooney, Claire Irons and Caris Welsh, Deering’s Anja Franck and Ella Graffius, Falmouth’s Gabby Bardwell, Teagan Barry, Calia Brown, Sloane Ginevan, Grace Hart, Patty Riley, Sydney Shiben and Lucy Taylor, Portland’s Riley Brown, Lilah Green, Elizabeth Littell, Gabriela Mebreno, Emily Seavey and Emily Stein and Scarborough’s Ella Carlson, Grace Durgin, Lauren Gambardella, Elise Handy, Isabela Hernandez, Anna Kavanagh, Katherine Medeiros, Olivia O’Brien and Jaya Sahney.

Boys’ lacrosse

Advertisement

On the boys’ side, Class A state champion Cape Elizabeth claimed eight of the 14 spots on the WMC Class A/B first-team. Junior attack Keegan Lathrop, senior middies Connor Goss and Nick Laughlin, senior defenseman Max Johnson, junior defenseman Colin Blackburn, senior longstick middie Nate Patterson, senior faceoff specialist Sebastian Moon and junior goalie Michael Foley were all selected, along with Greely sophomore defender Jude Cook and senior attack Matt Kennedy and Yarmouth senior attack Killian Lathrop and junior attack Colter Olson.

The second-team included Cape Elizabeth junior attack Sam Cochran, Greely senior attack Lucas Cook, senior middie Bez Mendelsohn and senior defenseman Parker Sasseville, Yarmouth senior middie Askel Yeo, sophomore defenseman Ward Jenkins, freshman goalie Will Redfield and senior longstick middie Owen Redfield.

The WMC Class C first-team featured senior Roan Hopkins, senior defenseman Liam Anderson and senior longstick middie Jasper Curtis of state champion Waynflete, along with NYA senior attack Brayden Warde, senior middie Wyatt Thomas, senior defenseman Seamus Rohde and senior goalie Jack Curtis.

Freeport sophomore attack Randall Walker and senior faceoff specialist Jordan Knighton, NYA junior attack James Brogan-Provencher and senior defenseman Alex Wignall and Waynflete senior attack Seth Cloutier, junior middies Nico Kirby and Jacob Woodman, junior defenseman Fletcher Polsky and senior goalie Avi Israel made the second-team.

Honorable mentions included NYA junior middie Grey Perham and Waynflete junior middie Spencer Kline.

The WMC All-Academic team included Cape Elizabeth’s Dimitri Coupe and Max Johnson, Freeport’s Cort Lefebvre, Will Morris, Lucas Nam and Logan Schulz, NYA’s Rogers Crowley, Zach Stabb, Louka Vamvakas and Brayden Warde and Yarmouth’s David Levi Graham, Killian Marsh, Ethan St. Pierre, Cornelius Welsh and Aksel Yeo.

Advertisement

In the SMAA, the first-team featured Cheverus’ Preston Fallon and Luke McNabb, Deering’s Andrew Burke and Joey Foley, Falmouth’s Indi Backman, Luke Crowder, Gio Guerrette, Joey Guerrette and Andrew Noyes, Portland’s Michael LaCroix, Harry Rubin and Brady Toher, Scarborough’s Ben Kerbel and Drew Witas and South Portland’s Brady Angell, Ben Kieu, Beckett Mehlhorn, Lucas Mehlhorn and Finn O’Donnell.

Cheverus’ Cameron Day and Matt Hahn, Deering’s Vinnie Cavallaro and Christian Silva, Falmouth’s Hayden Davis and Cooper Tinto, Portland’s Andy Marvin and Isaak Muse, Scarborough’s Wyatt Grondin and Olin Pedersen and South Portland’s Brady Demers and Jack Dreifus were honorable mention selections.

South Portland’s Ben Kieu was named SMAA Player of the Year.

Falmouth’s Dave Barton was chosen SMAA Coach of the Year.

The SMAA All-Academic team included Cheverus’ Ryan Franceschi and Luke McNabb, Deering’s Coleman Ballweg, Nathan Dooley and William MacVane, Falmouth’s Cyrus Boothby, Declan Frueh and Cooper Tinto, Portland’s Sam Esposito, Twain Huynh and Ben Littell, Scarborough’s Andrew Arpin, Richard McLeod, Andrew Moore, Andrew Mullin and Jacob Pellenz and South Portland’s Brady Angell and Jack Dreifus.

Last but certainly not least, Maine’s 2023 All-Americans included Cape Elizabeth’s Keegan Lathrop and Nate Patterson, Falmouth’s Gio Guerrette, South Portland’s Ben Kieu, Waynflete’s Liam Anderson and Yarmouth’s Colter Olson.

Advertisement

Falmouth’s Cyrus Boothby and South Portland’s Jack Dreifus and Lucas Mehlhorn qualified for the All-American, All-Academic team.

Falmouth’s Cooper Tinto won the Bob Scott Award, honoring a senior player who goes above and beyond in service to their team, school and community.

Outdoor track

The SMAA girls’ outdoor track all-star first-team featured Deering’s Lara Gin (400), Falmouth’s Ruby Prentiss (discus) and its 4×800 relay team (Sydney Young, Bella Koepsell, Fiona Hanrahan and Sara Tennent), Portland’s Anneliese Collin (high jump), Samantha Moore (800 and mile) and its 4×400 relay team (Iman Alaari, Alisandra Lindos, Alice Anderson and Anneliese Collin) and Scarborough’s Emerson Flaker (100, 200 and 300 hurdles) and its 4×100 relay team (Bailey Stoddard-Baugham, Julia Black, Emerson Flaker and Caroline Fallona).

The second-team included Deering’s Saya Breiting-Brown (100 hurdles) and Meseret Day (racewalk), Falmouth’s Ruby Prentiss (shot put) and Samantha Gaudet (discus), Portland’s Anneliese Collin (300 hurdles) and Alisandra Lindos (triple jump) and Scarborough’s Isabella Harmon (high jump and pole vault), Emerson Flaker (400), Carolina Fallona (100 and 200), Kyleigh Record (800) and Laurel Driscoll (mile).

Portland’s Anneliese Collin (pole vault) and Samantha Moore (two-mile) made the third-team.

Advertisement

In the WMC, Cape Elizabeth’s Sloan Gardner (shot put) and Emma Young (800), Freeport’s Avery Baker-Schlendering (high jump), Kessa Benner (pole vault) and Luciana Bourgeois (300 hurdles), Greely’s Lia Traficonte (triple jump), NYA/Maine Coast Waldorf’s Sarah Moore (high jump, long jump and triple jump), Cass MacCarthy (javelin), Rahel Delaney (racewalk and 800) and Graca Bila (300 hurdles) and Yarmouth’s Abby Noble (100 and 200) qualified for the first-team.

The second-team included Cape Elizabeth’s Emma Young (mile), Freeport’s Lucy Bradford (pole vault) and Lilah Hall (800), Greely’s Rowan Barry (two-mile), Jacqueline Franklin (300 hurdles), Abigail Jacobson (100 and long jump) and Lia Traficonte (200 and 400), NYA/MCW’s Graca Bila (100 hurdles and triple jump) and Mary Litz (high jump).

The WMC All-Academic team included Cape Elizabeth’s Lydia Branson, Caroline Concannon, Meghan Conley, Ainsley Fremont, Grace Gray, Sage Maxwell, Lucy Rayback, Ashley Ryer, Nina Stevens and Sonia Wold, Freeport’s Avery Baker-Schlendering, Kate Battarbee, Mia Hornschild-Bear and Jillian Wight and Yarmouth’s Annabel English, Ava Feeley, Macy Gilroy, Rachel Groves, Evie King, Josephine Nicholas, Kate Sahagian and Nori Schneider.

On the boys’ side, the SMAA first-team included Falmouth’s George Klatsky (javelin) and its 4×400 relay team (Miles Gay, Miles Woodbury, Josh Shapiro and Finn Caxton-Smith), Portland’s 4×800 relay team (Ben Prestes, Jason Hargehsimer, Charlie Jacques and Nathan Blades), Scarborough’s Adam Bendetson (two-mile) and Nate Murray (shot put) and South Portland’s Arnaud Sioho (triple jump) and Josh Lamour (pole vault).

The second-team featured Falmouth’s Judd Armstrong (high jump), Kaleb Barrett (triple jump), Miles Gay (400) and Miles Woodbury (800), Portland’s Myles Hang (110 hurdles), Scarborough’s Adam Bendetson (mile), Parker Killiard (200) and Nate Murray (discus) and South Portland’s Arnaud Sioho (long jump).

Third-teamers included Cheverus’ James Baur (pole vault), Dominic Cortez (pole vault) and Brendan Rogers (400), Deering’s Haytham Ramadan (800), Falmouth’s George Klatsky (shot put), Finn Caxton-Smith (100) and Miles Gay (200), Portland’s Nathan Blades (mile), Scarborough’s Dylan Brown (javelin), Miguel Torres (long jump) and Wyatt Martin (pole vault) and South Portland’s Alexandy Pierre (racewalk).

Advertisement

In the WMC, the first-team included Greely’s Jonah Guibord (110 hurdles and 300 hurdles), Samuel Kim (200), Thomas Leggat-Barr (racewalk) and Alexander Mendoza (triple jump) and Yarmouth’s Harry Dougherty (100), Ethan Hoffman (400) and Colby Ting (pole vault).

Cape Elizabeth’s Will Fougere (racewalk) and Tommy Gray (shot put), Freeport’s Enoch Boudreau (pole vault) and Henry Horne (800 and high jump), Greely’s Gaelan Lucey (triple jump), Alexander Mendoza (long jump), Ethan Njitoh (200) and Owen Partridge (400), NYA/MCW’s Leighton Doyle (400) and Soren Stark-Chessa (mile) and Yarmouth’s Wes Merrill (100) qualified for the second-team.

Cape Elizabeth’s Tommy Gray, James Rickman and Alex Thayer, Freeport’s Alexander Dawson, Finnian Furtney, Tristan Hatton, Alden Rice and Mason Riggs and Yarmouth’s Stuart Baybutt, Harry Dougherty, Steven Jiang, Joshua Leinwand, Ryan Paulu, Isaac Pendleton and Sami Rizkallah qualified for the WMC All-Academic team.

Girls’ tennis

Greely’s Class B champion girls’ tennis team placed Anne Alfaro, Emma Lindsay and Isobel Wright on the WMC singles first-team, along with Cape Elizabeth’s Maddy Hansen, Waynflete’s Lucy Hart and Yarmouth’s Adea Cobaj.

Cape Elizabeth’s Aurora Milton, NYA’s Emily Robbins and Yarmouth’s Mollie Blaschke and Sabina Petrucci made the second-team.

Advertisement

The WMC doubles all-star team featured Cape Elizabeth’s Piper Duryee and Sally McCoy, Greely’s Amara Quimby and Becca Carlson and Ruth Weeks and Chloe Pierce, Waynflete’s Anna Farmer and Jenny Morrill and Yarmouth’s Eliza O’Neil and Margo Patch.

The WMC All-Academic team included Cape Elizabeth’s Sally McCoy, Freeport’s Lilian Gillis, Maria McLaughlin and Kendra Williams and Yarmouth’s Mollie Blaschke, Ava Jutras, Eliza O’Neill, Lucy Wink and Eden Young.

In the SMAA, Scarborough’s Amber Woods and Falmouth’s Sofia Kirtchev made the singles first-team.

Falmouth’s Gracyn Mick and Charlotte Williamson were second-team selections.

Falmouth doubles tandems Gwen Long and Elise Gearan and Audrey Holland and Jenna Nunley made the SMAA doubles first-team.

Falmouth’s Carley Iannetta and Mary McPheeters made the second-team.

Advertisement

Cheverus’ Camryn McCutcheon, Olivia Mrad and Charlotte Proctor, Falmouth’s Elise Gearan, Audrey Holland and Delaney Weiss, Portland’s Jillian Fehrs, Liz King and Anne Overgaard, Scarborough’s Varshini Chaganti, Emily Gurry, Stella Lafayette and Agathe Laine and South Portland’s Madeline Churchill and Anastasia McDonald qualified for the SMAA All-Academic team.

Boys’ tennis

On the boys’ side, Class A champion Falmouth placed individual state champion Xander Barber and runner-up Sam Yoon, along with Deering’s Daniel Landry, on the SMAA singles first-team.

Cheverus’ Anton Behuniak and Portland’s Will Guerin made the second-team.

Falmouth’s Karl Chamberlain and Eli Sidhu made the SMAA doubles second-team.

The SMAA All-Academic team included Cheverus’ Calvin Cutler, George Hughes, Jake Scheele and Eamon Swift, Deering’s Bennett Galin, Falmouth’s Xander Barber, Portland’s Jacob Kahn, Merrick Monroe and Kosta Nedeljkovic and Scarborough’s Brendan Amman, Dominic DeGrinney, Eli Delano and Theodore Fellows.

Advertisement

In the WMC, Quinn Federle and Andre Violette of Class B champion Yarmouth and Henry Kerr and Theo Demetriou of Class C champion Waynflete, along with Cape Elizabeth’s Gabe Berman and Eben Harrison and Greely’s Charles Segal, made the singles first-team.

Cape Elizabeth’s Theo Rodrigues, Freeport’s Teo Steverlynck-Horne, Greely’s Logan Guay, Waynflete’s Matt Adey and Yarmouth’s Andi Cobaj made the second-team.

NYA’s Colin Roderick and Ethan Schutz, Waynflete’s Charlie DiNapoli and Jeff Adey and Basil DeBenedetto and Max Shurman, along with Yarmouth’s Ethan Lombard and William Best and Nate Hagedorn and Alexander Gordon, made the WMC doubles all-star team.

Freeport’s William Dunham and Yarmouth’s Logan Beaupre, Will Best, Nate Hagedorn and Owen Kamm qualified for the WMC All-Academic team.

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at [email protected] .

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: