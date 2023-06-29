Scarborough Community Services invites everyone of any age or ability to join us in celebrating National Parks and Recreation Month this July! This year’s theme, “Where Community Grows”, celebrates the vital role park and recreation professionals play in bringing people together, providing essential services and fostering the growth of communities.

“This year’s theme is so fitting,” says Todd Souza, Community Services Director. “Promoting a community-centered environment is at the heart of our mission statement! Our goal in our everyday tasks is to bring members of our community together, whether it be through recreational activities, services provided to our residents, and in the public spaces we maintain all over town. We truly look forward to showing everyone who we are, what we do, and everything we have to offer, not just during the month of July.”

We have partnered with Martin’s Point Health Care to offer free fitness, family, and wellness sessions all through the month of July. Sessions include annual favorites like Zumba and Yoga and Pokémon and Popsicles in the Park. This year, we have also organized many more family-friendly and kid-approved activities and events, which include:

• Cardboard Creations Lab

• Cornhole Tournament

• Family Trail Fun with Scarborough Land Trust

Advertisement

• Hooked on Fishing Casting Session

• Youth Open Gym

• Barbie Party

• Take Apart Day

• Outdoor Sound Bath

• POUND Fitness Unplugged

Advertisement

Wacky Water Day

We have also added a brand-new Community Block Party to the events as a great way to wrap up the month of celebrations. This event will be held at the Wentworth playground and field, where we will have games, music, and food trucks on hand for the whole community to enjoy.

Parks and Recreation Month has been celebrated nationwide since 1985. National Parks and Recreation Association (NRPA) encourages everyone that supports parks and recreation to share how it has impacted their lives with the hashtag #WhereCommunityGrows. For more information, visit www.nrpa.org/July.

Event calendars are available to pick up at the Community Services Hub, at Town Hall, and at the Scarborough Public Library. Details on events will also be posted on Facebook and linked to Town and Community Services emails and newsletters.

To learn about the exciting Park and Recreation Month activities planned in the Town of Scarborough, please visit the Community Services special events webpage at https://www.scarboroughmaine.org/departments/community-services/special-events/

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: