Police have arrested a 31-year-old Portland man who is accused of threatening to shoot police and family members Sunday night before going into woods behind the University of Southern Maine campus in Gorham, prompting a search and a “shelter-in-place” order on the campus.

Ryan Ramsey, 31, turned himself in Thursday, according to a post on the Gorham Police Department Facebook page. He was taken into custody by Gorham police, Portland police and Maine Drug Enforcement Agents in the 1100 block of Congress Street, News Center Maine reported.

Police said Ramsey had no weapons and was “very cooperative,” and that the “public should feel safe.”

Ramsey was booked into the Cumberland County Jail, and police said the district attorney will determine the specific charges.

