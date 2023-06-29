GOLF

Laurent Desmarchais of Bromont, Quebec, and William Duquette of Leval, Quebec, earned entry to the U.S. Amateur golf tournament Thursday during a qualifying tournament at The Ledges Golf Club in York.

The qualifier was completed Thursday morning after thunderstorms curtailed play on Wednesday with many golfers still on the course.

Desmarchais, 22, topped the 80-player field by shooting a 10-under 134 over 36 holes. Duquette, also 22, shot a 6-under 134. Only the top two golfers qualified for the U.S. Amateur, scheduled for Aug. 14-20 at Cherry Hills, Colorado.

Bennett Berg of Portland was the top Maine finisher, placing ninth with a 4-over 148. Eli Spaulding, who will be a senior this fall at Freeport High, tied for 11th at 6-over 150.

TENNIS

U.S. OPEN: Caroline Wozniacki, a former No. 1-ranked tennis player and the 2018 Australian Open champion, announced that she is returning to competition three years after she retired to start a family.

The U.S. Tennis Association said it will grant Wozniacki a wild-card invitation to participate in the U.S. Open, which begins in New York on Aug. 28. She also is receiving a wild-card entry for a tournament in Montreal that begins earlier in August, she intends to play in the Australian Open next January and hopes to represent Denmark at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

WIMBLEDON: The All England Club has increased its security plans for Wimbledon in coordination with London police and other agencies ahead of the beginning of play next week, in part as a result of protests at other major sports venues in Britain this year.

On Wednesday in London, environmental activists ran onto the field and briefly disrupted play about five minutes after the start of the second Ashes cricket test between England and Australia. Players from both teams intervened when the protesters attempted to spread orange powder on the field.

“Based on what has happened at other sporting events, and on the advice from our key partners, we have reviewed our security plans, which have now been uplifted for The Championships accordingly,” All England Club operations director Michelle Dite said.

SOCCER

U.S. MEN’S NATIONAL TEAM: Gregg Berhalter’s first matches in his return as United States men’s national team coach will be exhibitions against Uzbekistan on Sept. 9 at St. Louis and Oman three days later at St. Paul, Minnesota.

Oman is ranked 73rd and Uzbekistan 74th, while the U.S. is No. 13. Many nations are unavailable for friendlies because of 2024 European Championship qualifying and the start of 2026 World Cup qualifying in South America.

Berhalter was rehired as coach on June 16, 5 1/2 months after the U.S. Soccer Federation allowed his contract to expire. He was replaced him with an interim coach after the Reyna family notified the USSF of a three-decade-old domestic violence allegation involving Berhalter and the woman who later became his wife.

MLS: Inter Miami is still targeting a July 21 debut match for Lionel Messi, though stopped short of saying that date was guaranteed.

Sporting Director Chris Henderson said that the paperwork for Messi and new coach Gerardo “Tata” Martino is still being processed. Martino was introduced by the team Wednesday but cannot actually begin coaching until his visa process is complete; Messi is expected to sign with the team sometime in early July and there are plans for an introduction event July 16.

PREMIER LEAGUE: Manchester United has agreed to sign midfielder Mason Mount from Chelsea for 55 million pounds ($69 million).

The agreement was confirmed by two people with knowledge of the negotiations, which have been on-going since the end of the Premier League season.

FOOTBALL

NFL: J.J. Watt has signed a multi-year deal with CBS Sports to serve as a studio analyst.

Watt’s first appearance will be on “The NFL Today” during Week 1 on Sept. 9. He’ll also be an analyst for NFL shows on CBS Sports Network and online.

