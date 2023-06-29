Bean supper – Saturday, July 1, 5-6 p.m., American Legion Auxiliary, 15 Lewiston Road, Gray. Beans, chop suey, red hot dogs, coleslaw, casseroles, biscuits and butter, punch and coffee. $12; $6 ages 5-11.
Free community cookout – Sunday, July 2, 11:15 a.m., Riverbank Park, Main Street, Westbrook. Sponsored by First Baptist Church Westbrook.
Free community meal – Wednesday, July 5, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. Face masks and social distancing.
Send questions/comments to the editors.