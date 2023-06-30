TORONTO — Jarren Duran hit a two-run homer, James Paxton and two relievers combined on a three-hitter and the Boston Red Sox snapped a season-worst five-game losing streak by beating the Toronto Blue Jays 5-0 on Friday night.

UP NEXT WHO: Boston Red Sox (Crawford 2-4) at Toronto Blue Jays (Kikuchi 7-2) WHEN: 3:07 p.m. Saturday TELEVISION: NESN

Justin Turner and Masataka Yoshida each hit a solo home run and Turner added a sacrifice fly for Boston, which totaled four runs in its previous four games.

Paxton (4-1) pitched a season-high 7 2/3 innings for his third straight win as the Red Sox improved to 5-0 against the Blue Jays. Toronto won 16 of 19 meetings last season.

In his previous start last weekend at the Chicago White Sox, Paxton left after four innings because of a sore right knee. Against Toronto, the Canadian-born lefty set down the first eight batters in order and didn’t allow a runner to reach second base until the eighth inning. He walked two and struck out seven.

Chris Martin replaced Paxton with runners at first and second and struck out pinch-hitter Brandon Belt to end the eighth. Kaleb Ort finished for the Red Sox.

Toronto is 7-18 against AL East opponents. The Blue Jays were blanked for the third time this season and the second time in four games. Toronto lost 3-0 to San Francisco on Tuesday.

Turner opened the scoring with a leadoff home run in the fifth, his 12th.

Duran connected after Connor Wong’s leadoff double in the sixth, his fourth. Two batters later, Yoshida launched one over the Boston bullpen in right field, his ninth.

All three homers came off Blue Jays right-hander José Berríos (8-6), matching a career worst. It’s the eighth time Berríos has given up three home runs.

Berríos allowed four runs and five hits in six innings to lose for the second time in three starts. He walked none and struck out eight.

