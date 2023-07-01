In New England, the defense cluster provides more than 400,000 jobs, tens of billions of dollars in income for local families and $119 billion in annual economic output.

When most people hear about careers in defense, they think about our military members supporting our national security. But industry jobs in manufacturing, cybersecurity, engineering and beyond support our men and women in uniform and empower them with the best-in-class tech and talent. The significance of the defense industry to protecting American freedoms and fueling the New England economy cannot be overstated.

The defense cluster, which encompasses all defense-related activities from defense industry employees to active-duty military and government civilian employees, is an engine of innovation, especially in New England. In Maine, that includes companies like General Dynamics and Bath Iron Works. A report by my organization, SENEDIA, released in early June, “The Economic Impact of the Defense Cluster in New England,” shows that billions of dollars in economic activity are generated and hundreds of thousands of military and civilian employees have high-wage, high-tech, high-demand careers. The report can be found on our website.

Yes, a robust defense cluster is essential to national security. In New England, it’s equally critical to our economy.

Molly Donohue Magee

executive director, SENEDIA

Newport, R.I.

