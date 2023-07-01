Reading the political news lately reminds me of a word game my family played over dinner. Each person had to describe a person, place or experience they encountered during the day using a single word they felt best captured its essence. My word for the day is “hypocrisy” because it best describes the Republican Party.
The Oxford English Dictionary defines hypocrisy as “the assuming of a false appearance of virtue or goodness with dissimulation of real character or inclinations, especially in respect of religious life or beliefs; hence in general sense, dissimulation, pretense, sham.”
Whether it’s Supreme Court justices receiving gifts, benefits or financial favors while supposedly representing the highest legal and ethical standards in America or Rep. George Santos’ stream of lies … I could go on, but you get the idea.
No wonder Donald Trump leads in the polls to be the Republican nominee. He is their perfect candidate – a philandering billionaire who creates an insurrection then steals classified government documents while he convinces supporters to pay his ever-mounting legal bills.
Richard McWilliams
Yarmouth
